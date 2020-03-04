10 DIY Easter Decorations for a Festive Home
Impress your guests with these adorably clever Easter decorations you can make with craft supplies and items in your recycling bin.
Easter Egg Hunt Canceled Because Parents Can't Behave Themselves
Cue the eye rolls! A fun family event will not be held this year after parents failed to realize it's meant for children.
4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps
Delight your kids and rack up the “likes” with these Insta-worthy crafts. (You can eat ’em after you make ’em!)
Quick and Easy Craft: Egg Carton Napkin Rings
Turn an empty egg carton into an Easter craft. Adorn your table with these cute and festive napkin rings.
Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Upcycled Felt Baskets
Transform recycled food containers into art. These upcycled felt baskets are the perfect addition to your Easter egg hunt.
Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Cardboard Tube Bunnies
Looking for an easy Easter craft that's worthy of display? You can make these egg-cellent bunnies in a snap.