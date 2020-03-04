Parties

Celebrate spring and Easter with these kids' party ideas. We've got everything you need from planning to recipes to games and activities.

10 DIY Easter Decorations for a Festive Home
Impress your guests with these adorably clever Easter decorations you can make with craft supplies and items in your recycling bin. 
Easter Egg Hunt Canceled Because Parents Can't Behave Themselves
Cue the eye rolls! A fun family event will not be held this year after parents failed to realize it's meant for children.
4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps
Delight your kids and rack up the “likes” with these Insta-worthy crafts. (You can eat ’em after you make ’em!)
Quick and Easy Craft: Egg Carton Napkin Rings
Turn an empty egg carton into an Easter craft. Adorn your table with these cute and festive napkin rings.
Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Upcycled Felt Baskets
Transform recycled food containers into art. These upcycled felt baskets are the perfect addition to your Easter egg hunt.
Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Cardboard Tube Bunnies
Looking for an easy Easter craft that's worthy of display? You can make these egg-cellent bunnies in a snap.
Plastic Egg Easter Bunny
Directions for making a cute Easter Bunny from a plastic egg and chenille stems.
Wee Wobbler Plastic Egg
Directions for making a wobbly Easter toy from a plastic egg and Play-Doh.
Pom-Pom Paper Flowers
Crafty Easter Tabletop Ideas
Plan an Eggs-tra Special Family Easter Celebration
Egg-cellent Egg Activities for Kids

Easy Easter Brunch Ideas

Get hoppy! Celebrate the holiday with festive food and frills, easy egg-decorating projects, and an all-ages hunt that'll delight every little bunny in your clan.

