30 Easy Easter Egg Decoration Ideas for Kids
These Easter egg decoration ideas turn dyed, hard-boiled, and plastic eggs into something extra special. Your kids will love the fun designs and crafty materials!
Swirly Palette
Kids can brush squiggles of Crayola washable tempera paint on boiled white eggs with a 1/2-inch wide flat paintbrush.
Flamingo Egg
What You'll Need: Food coloring, paint pens in bright colors, glue, pipe cleaners, feathers, beads, pom-poms, ink pad
What To Do: To make these Easter egg decorations, dye an egg pink and let dry. Glue on legs, wings, and a head with pipe-cleaners. Add a bead for an eye.
Panda Egg
What You'll Need: Food coloring, paint pens in bright colors, glue, pom-poms
What To Do: Use paint pens to draw ovals as shown; color in. Draw a face and paws. Glue on pom-pom ears.
Beetle Egg
What You'll Need: Food coloring, paint pens in bright colors, glue, pipe cleaners, pom-poms, ink pad
What To Do: Use a paint pen to draw eyes, wings, and patterns on a dyed egg. Glue on legs and antennae with pipe cleaners.
Basket of Berries
Use black permanent marker to draw seeds on plastic eggs or dyed eggs. For each, cut a berry top from felt, snip a small hole in its center, poke a piece of pipe cleaner through the hole, and attach the two to the top of the egg with glue dots.
Cheery Chicks
For this Easter egg decorating idea, start by cutting eggshell pieces from a cardboard egg carton. Use glue dots to adhere googly eyes and a cardstock beak to plastic or dyed eggs. If you like, set your chicks in a shredded paper nest.
Silly Monsters
Show the children how to use markers to draw different mouths onto label stickers or hole-punch reinforcements, then adhere them to Easter eggs. Stick on googly eyes. Cut and bend pipe cleaners into arms, legs, hair—whatever!— then attach with glue dots.
Sparkling Geodes
Fill small paper plates or bowls with glitter and sequins, and pour an inch or so of tacky glue into a paper cup. Have the kids brush the glue onto the eggs, then roll them in the glitter or sequins, shaking off the excess. Place the geode in the egg carton to dry. Tip: Leave a few eggs partially dyed and then cover just the colored part with glitter for a cool effect.
Baby Fruits and Veggies
Strawberries! Lemons! Limes! Carrots! Show kids how to fold pre-cut construction paper leaves and stems so they can "grow" their favorite foods. Attach 'em with glue dots to finish this unique Easter egg decoration.
Sweet Sea Creatures
Kids can create their own turtles, crabs, and octopuses— or any type of fish!—with pre-cut felt features, glue dots, paint, and pipe cleaners.
Easter Bunny Egg
What You'll Need: Food coloring, paint pens in bright colors, glue, pipe cleaners, ink pad
What To Do: Glue pipe-cleaner ears onto a half-dyed egg. Add a face and buttons.
Spot On
Your kids can apply Scribbles dimensional fabric paint in assorted colors to make textural lines and dots on eggs they've already dyed.
Caterpillar Egg
What You'll Need: Food coloring, paint pens in bright colors, ink pad
What To Do: Use your pinky and ink to make lines of fingerprints. Add legs, eyes, and noses with paint pens.
Words That Stick
Use foam alphabet stickers to add playful phrases to eggs for the Easter breakfast buffet.
Decoupaged Ceramic Eggs
What You'll Need: Floral paper napkins, scissors, foam brush, Elmer's glue, blown-out or ceramic egg, small roll of tape
What To Do: Cut flowers or desired design from paper napkins. If using 2-ply napkins, peel away the thin white paper backing from the cutout napkin pieces (this will make it easier to glue to the egg). Use a foam brush to apply glue to half of the egg, then press a napkin flower on top and cover with a thin layer of glue. Add more napkin flowers, one by one, making sure to brush the top of each with glue. Place the half covered egg on the roll of tape and let dry for about 15 minutes, then repeat for the other half of the egg.
When completely covered, set the egg on roll of tape and let it dry overnight.
Funny Bunny
What You'll Need: Felt, marker, scissors, craft glue, blown-out or ceramic egg, small white pom-pom, extra small pink pom-pom, pink yarn, hair spray, bottle cap
What To Do:
1. To make the outer ear shapes, trace your child's thumb onto pink felt twice. To make the inner ear shapes, trace your child's pinky finger onto white felt twice. Cut all of the ear shapes out, then glue the inner ear shape on top of the outer ear shape, making sure to leave about 1" at the bottom unattached, and set aside to dry.
2. In the meantime, cut three 1-inch pieces of yarn and spray with hair spray to stiffen; let dry. Rest the egg in the bottle cap and apply two small dots of glue to the top, about 1" apart, and gently separate the unattached part of each bunny ear and press down on the glue dots.
3. When yarn is dry, twist the pieces together in the middle and glue to the front of the egg, about halfway down. Attach the extra small pink pompom on top of the yarn whiskers for a nose. Glue the white pompom to the back of the egg for a tail. Use a marker to draw eyes on the bunny, then draw a mouth. (Tip: draw the letter J then add a loop on the other side.) Leave the bunny on the bottle cap to dry overnight.
Cute as a Button
Want to recreate this Easter egg decoration for kids? Raid your sewing stash, then use embellishment glue to cover eggs with small, colorful buttons.
Sparkly Spots
What You'll Need: Hard-boiled or blown out egg, bottle cap, 1/2" glue dots, fine glitter, small plate, paintbrush
What To Do: Rest the egg on a bottle cap, then apply about 12 glue dots, about 1/2" apart. Pour glitter onto a small plate and press each glue dot into the glitter until completely covered. Repeat for each glue dot. When all of the dots are coated, use the paintbrush to wipe away any excess glitter.
What a Gem
Kids can arrange adhesive-backed rhinestone jewels into one-of-a-kind designs on Easter eggs.
Sequin Easter Egg
For an eye-catching Easter egg decoration idea, use craft glue to cover your egg in different sized sequins.
Foil-Covered Easter Eggs
Make Easter eggs look extra delicious by wrapping them in 6"x6" foil wrappers.
Washi Tape Easter Eggs
Kids can achieve a striped look with strips of easy-to-tear Washi tape, which comes in many different colors and patterns.
Egg-ceptional Ribbon Eggs
Tie scraps of colorful ribbon around eggs for a perfectly packaged Easter display.
Pretty Patterns
Draw simple designs, like X's and O's, onto eggs with regular or Wilton edible markers.
Spring Flower Easter Eggs
Embellish eggs with petite flowers to give them a seasonal makeover. It's the perfect Easter egg decoration for your kitchen!
Get-the-Message Egg
Start with hard-boiled eggs cooled to room temperature. Look in magazines for terms related to Easter or springtime and clip them out (or customize an egg for each family member, choosing words to describe personalities and interests). Apply a glue stick to the backs of the clipped words, then smooth them onto an egg.
Get the Message: How-to Video
Express your Easter sentiments with words cut out from old magazines.
Margarine-Marbled Egg
Start with hard-boiled eggs cooled to room temperature. In a glass measuring cup, mix 1 cup cool water with 20 drops food coloring and 2 teaspoons white vinegar. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 tablespoon margarine (use the stick type). Stir it into the dye. With tongs, quickly dunk an egg in and out of the mixture three times, then let it soak 3 to 5 minutes. Remove it and let it dry. Gently rub away any margarine with a paper towel.
Tester note: We found that different egg, dye, and margarine brands produce varied marbling effects. All turned out lovely!
Tissue-Speckled Egg
Start with hard-boiled eggs cooled to room temperature. Stack a few layers of tissue paper, then punch dots with a hole punch. Separate the layered dots. Working in sections, apply a glue stick to a dyed egg, then roll it in the dots or dab them on with a glue-sticked finger.