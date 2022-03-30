9 Easter Books for Kids to Read After the Egg Hunt

From modern bestsellers to classics that feature favorite characters like Peter Rabbit, these Easter books are perfect for filling your child’s basket. 
By Sierra Hoeger March 30, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Priscilla Gragg

Plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies are probably staples in your child's Easter basket. This year, consider tossing in another fun item: Easter-themed books! For starters, books can teach the story of Easter to toddlers and preschoolers, who are just beginning to understand the holiday. Plus, unlike jelly beans and marshmallows, books will last for years to come. You can even start a family tradition of reading them annually on Easter morning.

Need some inspiration? We rounded up nine Easter books for toddlers and preschoolers. We included classics that withstood the test of time, modern-day favorites, and titles that teach the religious aspect of the holiday. Hoppy reading!

The Tale of Peter Rabbit

BUY NOW

By Beatrix Potter

First published in 1902, this classic book has been well-loved for generations. Introduce your child to the character of Peter Rabbit, who stirs up trouble in Mr. McGregor's vegetable garden.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Pat the Bunny

BUY NOW

By Dorothy Kunhardt

Pat the Bunny combines touch-and-feel aspects with introductory sensory elements, encouraging children to "pat the bunny," and "smell the flowers." It's one of the best-selling children's books of all time! 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Happy Easter, Mouse!

BUY NOW

By Laura Numeroff 

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie has entertained young readers for years, so the sight of Mouse in their Easter basket will surely make them shriek—but not with fear! This Easter board book is especially suitable for toddlers.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Garden, the Curtain, and the Cross

BUY NOW

Written for children ages 3 to 6 years old, this Bible storybook shares gospel verses that reflect on the importance of the Easter holiday.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

The Berenstain Bears and the Real Easter Eggs

BUY NOW

By Stan and Jan Berenstain

Sister Bear can't wait for Easter festivities, including the Giant Beartown Easter Egg Hunt. But Mama Bear wants to make sure that she's still recognizing the true meaning of Easter in this beloved children's book. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Llama Llama Easter Egg

BUY NOW

By Anna Dewdney

It's rhyme time with Llama Llama and friends as they explore the Easter holiday! This short, simple book is ideal for the littlest readers. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Donkey Who Carried a King

BUY NOW

By R.C. Sproul

The lesson of selflessness is taught through Davey the Donkey. In the beginning of the story, Davey is bored and unhappy—until he's chosen to carry Jesus into Jerusalem.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

The Great Easter Race!

BUY NOW

This story will keep littles on the edge of their seat as they anticipate who will win the Great Easter Race. Familiar characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird add to the excitement! 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Jesus Rose for Me

BUY NOW

By Jared Kennedy

This Easter board book helps young readers understand the religious importance of Easter through eye-catching illustrations.

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com