9 Easter Books for Kids to Read After the Egg Hunt

Plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies are probably staples in your child's Easter basket. This year, consider tossing in another fun item: Easter-themed books! For starters, books can teach the story of Easter to toddlers and preschoolers, who are just beginning to understand the holiday. Plus, unlike jelly beans and marshmallows, books will last for years to come. You can even start a family tradition of reading them annually on Easter morning.