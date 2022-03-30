9 Easter Books for Kids to Read After the Egg Hunt
Plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies are probably staples in your child's Easter basket. This year, consider tossing in another fun item: Easter-themed books! For starters, books can teach the story of Easter to toddlers and preschoolers, who are just beginning to understand the holiday. Plus, unlike jelly beans and marshmallows, books will last for years to come. You can even start a family tradition of reading them annually on Easter morning.
Need some inspiration? We rounded up nine Easter books for toddlers and preschoolers. We included classics that withstood the test of time, modern-day favorites, and titles that teach the religious aspect of the holiday. Hoppy reading!
The Tale of Peter Rabbit
By Beatrix Potter
First published in 1902, this classic book has been well-loved for generations. Introduce your child to the character of Peter Rabbit, who stirs up trouble in Mr. McGregor's vegetable garden.
Pat the Bunny
By Dorothy Kunhardt
Pat the Bunny combines touch-and-feel aspects with introductory sensory elements, encouraging children to "pat the bunny," and "smell the flowers." It's one of the best-selling children's books of all time!
Happy Easter, Mouse!
By Laura Numeroff
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie has entertained young readers for years, so the sight of Mouse in their Easter basket will surely make them shriek—but not with fear! This Easter board book is especially suitable for toddlers.
The Garden, the Curtain, and the Cross
Written for children ages 3 to 6 years old, this Bible storybook shares gospel verses that reflect on the importance of the Easter holiday.
The Berenstain Bears and the Real Easter Eggs
By Stan and Jan Berenstain
Sister Bear can't wait for Easter festivities, including the Giant Beartown Easter Egg Hunt. But Mama Bear wants to make sure that she's still recognizing the true meaning of Easter in this beloved children's book.
Llama Llama Easter Egg
By Anna Dewdney
It's rhyme time with Llama Llama and friends as they explore the Easter holiday! This short, simple book is ideal for the littlest readers.
The Donkey Who Carried a King
By R.C. Sproul
The lesson of selflessness is taught through Davey the Donkey. In the beginning of the story, Davey is bored and unhappy—until he's chosen to carry Jesus into Jerusalem.
The Great Easter Race!
This story will keep littles on the edge of their seat as they anticipate who will win the Great Easter Race. Familiar characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird add to the excitement!
Jesus Rose for Me
By Jared Kennedy
This Easter board book helps young readers understand the religious importance of Easter through eye-catching illustrations.
