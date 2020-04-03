12 Easter Activities for Kids to Do at Home

Image zoom

Thanks to social distancing and the coronavirus (COVID-19), your neighborhood egg hunt is probably cancelled. But don’t worry—you can still plan some fun Easter activities from inside your home! Check out these 12 easy ideas for kids.

Conduct an Egg Drop Experiment

Implement some science into your Easter festivities with this clever idea from Zahra Kassam, CEO and founder of Monti Kids, a Montessori based subscription box for babies and toddlers. Each family member can gather materials to create a protective “case” for a hard-boiled egg. Then they can drop the egg from different heights (probably in the bathroom, kitchen or someplace with a wipe-clean floor), in the hopes that the protective case would prevent the eggs from cracking. “This could be a fun competition amongst family members to see which egg doesn’t crack from the largest drop,” Kassam adds.

Host Easter Egg Races

Mom, Dad, and kids of all ages can compete in this classic Easter activity! Here are a few variations:

“Create two cardboard ramps from shipping boxes and race plastic eggs down them. Fill the eggs with different things to see if it makes them go faster or slower,” suggests Kassam.

Use your nose to roll Easter eggs down a flat path.

Complete an obstacle course while balancing a hard-boiled egg on a spoon.

Decorate an Easter Tree

Who says decorative trees are only for Christmas? Get your artificial tree out of storage, and have your kids decorate with ribbon, plastic eggs, stuffed animals, and fake flowers. The Easter tree will instantly brighten your home for springtime!

Write Easter Stories

If your kids constantly pick up the pen, then encourage them to write an Easter-inspired tale. Read each child's piece during a family story time session. Don't forget the popcorn!

Have a Jelly Bean Guessing Game

You probably know the rules to this classic Easter activity: Fill a glass jar with jelly beans, and have your children guess how many are inside. The winner gets a prize, whether it's an extra-large Cadbury egg or a stuffed animal rabbit.

Play "Pin the Tail on the Bunny"

This Easter activity for kids puts a seasonal spin on “pin the tail on the donkey.” You can print a bunny template online and use cotton balls as the tails. Put a piece of tape on the cotton balls before each child’s turn.

DIY an Easter Egg Garland

Cut egg shapes out of paper, and let your kids decorate them with paint, markers, stickers, crayons, or other art supplies. When they’re done, you can string the paper eggs onto string to make an Easter garland.

Participate in Easter-Themed Exercises

This Easter activity will get your kids moving! Write physical challenges on slips of paper (hop like a bunny for 15 seconds, dance like a baby chick, balance an egg on your head), then slip the sheets into plastic Easter eggs. Your kids can take turns choosing an egg and completing the challenge.

Whip Up Egg Salad Sandwiches

Don’t waste your leftover eggs! Gather your children to whip up egg salad sandwiches for lunch, suggests Kassam. They can customize their mayonnaise-based meal with various mix-ins, such as dill, yellow mustard, green onion, lemon juice, avocado, and chopped celery.

Make DIY Bunny Masks

Scrounge up some white paper plates to make DIY Easter bunny masks. Your kids will need to glue on ears, eyes, whiskers, and nose. Feel free to get creative with the materials; anything from cotton balls to string can bring the mask to life!

Decorate Homemade Easter Cards

Easter brunch might be cancelled, but you can still spread holiday cheer to loved ones. Let your children decorate cards with art supplies you have at home. Send them to grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, and family friends.

Bake Cookies

It’s time to whip out those bunny-shaped cookie cutters! Your little chefs can help bake Easter-shaped cookies—but perhaps the most fun aspect is decorating the sweet treats with frosting, sprinkles, and candy.