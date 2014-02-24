9 Fun Easter Bunny Ideas for Parents
Give everyone's favorite furry friend a hand (or um, paw?) with these Easter bunny ideas that will delight your kiddos.
Happy Trail
Make a path of footprints for kids to discover in the morning. Simply buy pre-made wall decals and/or use any type of contact paper.
Color Wonder
You'll be astonished when you pull out your ingredients for Easter breakfast: That trickster bunny got into the food coloring and left pastel-dyed raw eggs alongside purple-tinted milk!
(Psst: It only takes a couple drops if you want to replicate the gag.)
Blame the Bunny
Your furry friend altered your family photos?! To get the lapin look, resize and cut-out our downloadable add-ons, then attach with double-stick tape.
Guaranteed Giggles
Looks like the Easter Bunny took a bite out of these carrots the kids left for him. Arrange the nibbled-on nubs on a plate and, for an added kick, leave a trail of chocolate-covered raisins or peanuts. The kids will laugh because they look like bunny poop!
Inflatable Fun
Small balloons decorated with acrylic paint become inflatable Easter eggs. When your child opens the door to a closet or cabinet full of the balloons, this Easter delight will tumble down on him.
Bunny Paw Print Cookies
The rabbit baked these cute cookies with his paw imprint. To make your own, slice and bake store-bought cookie dough. When done, press measuring spoons into the warm dough for prints. Whisk light corn syrup with a bit of water, brush into indents, and sprinkle on colored sugar.
If you love to bake, you can make your own dough for the bunny paw print cookies. This recipe is so easy to prep (only seven ingredients!) that you might find yourself rolling out dough just for the fun of it.
Golden Opportunity
Looking for an alternative to the traditional Easter basket? Kids will be delighted to discover the Easter Bunny has left them an enormous gold-colored egg.
To make your own, transform oversize plastic eggs with a coat of gold spray paint and fill with holiday treats.
Cotton Trail
The night before Easter, go to trackeasterbunny.com to see where the Bunny is!
Surprise Basket
A path of jelly beans that leads to your child's Easter basket—complete with false turns and dead ends—makes a game of finding her treat. The hunt finishes with a basket with a surprise secret compartment.