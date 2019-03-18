10 DIY Easter Decorations for a Festive Home
Impress your guests with these adorably clever Easter decorations you can make with craft supplies and items in your recycling bin.
Easter Egg Balloon Garland
Inflate ten white balloons. To make stripes, place a ring of glue dots around the center of the balloon, then wrap it with a crepe paper streamer. Adhere circle label stickers (available at office supply stores) directly onto the balloon for polka dots. Attach the balloons to a store-bought garland or streamer with clear tape, and string up with painter's tape.
Chipper Chicks
Upcycled glass jars become a family of spring chicks. If you want to place water inside your chicks, use enamel paint and follow package directions to cure it. Coat the inside of each jar with paint and let dry; re-coat until paint looks opaque. Alternately, you can use regular craft paint on the outside or place small vases inside the jars. Cut beaks, feet, and wattles from orange, yellow, and red felt and hot-glue to jars; finish with painted black eyes.
Cardboard Tube Bunnies
A cardboard tube takes center stage in this clever DIY Easter decoration. Display the finished product in your living room, kitchen, dining room, or anywhere else that needs some springtime cheer.
Carrot-Patch Runner
You’ll use this sweet table topper for years. Just start with a plain white runner and stamp on carrots with fabric paint. To make the stamp, use our carrot template. Trace onto craft foam and cut out. Glue onto a small block of wood or sturdy cardboard. Attach green pom-pom trim with hot glue.
Rickrack Attack
Festoon your fiesta with this garland made from simple shapes. Cut circles and ovals (craft punches get this done ultra fast), plus elongated oval pieces for the ears. Use glue dots to attach the ears to the circle backs. Draw the eyes. Adhere the eggs and the bunny heads to a long length of rickrack, using more glue dots. Tie or tack above your table, in a window, or wherever your home could use a little bunny style.
Egg-cellent Napkin Holders
This DIY Easter decoration spruces up the brunch table! Trim individual cups from cardboard egg cartons to create pretty petal-and-leaf napkin rings. Paint with craft paint, let dry, then hot-glue to segments cut from a cardboard tube.
Sheep-er by the Dozen Egg Display
Fuzzy white baby socks and felt transform eggs into a fun flock you can put on display all season long.
What You'll Need: Fuzzy white baby sock (0-6 months), scissors, tan felt, pink felt, tacky glue, two googly eyes, black embroidery floss, needle, two 1/2-inch white pom-poms
What To Do: Cut sock to 2 1/2 inches tall. Cut two outer ear pieces from tan felt and two inner ear pieces from pink felt. Glue the pink piece to the center of the tan piece and repeat for other ear. Once dry, glue ears to the sides of the sock, pink side down. Cut a circle 1 1/4 inches in diameter out of tan felt and glue to sock. Glue googly eyes on the circle and stitch an upper-case "Y" below the eyes with embroidery floss for the nose and mouth. Glue two 1/2-inch white pom-poms to the front bottom edge for the feet.
Chicken and String
Watch this video to learn how to make chickens secured in blue string. The festive DIY Easter decoration will surely impress your guests!
Peep Straws
If your guests love Peeps, then sweeten up their drink with this trick. Use an oiled chopstick to pierce a channel in a marshmallow bunny, then insert a straw and serve with their favorite drink.
Upcycled Felt Baskets
Your kids can use these DIY felt baskets on Easter morning. In the meantime, they make perfect decorations for your house!