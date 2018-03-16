5 Fun Ways to Dye Easter Eggs with Toddlers
Forget perfectly pretty eggs. If you're dyeing Easter eggs with a toddler this year, embrace an afternoon of creative chaos with these five incredibly fun (and messy!) ideas.
Drip-Dyed Easter Eggs
While these eggs may look fancy, they are actually super easy to make. Just add a few drops of food coloring and voila. Ombre eggs.
How to make them:
- Stand an egg up on a bottle cap or an overturned egg carton (resting the egg between the cups).
- Drip 1 to 4 drops of first color of food coloring on top of the egg. Spray with water.
- Repeat with additional colors.
Soap Star Easter Eggs
Another unique (and creative!) way to color Easter eggs is with dish soap.
How to make them:
- Mix 2 Tbs. dish soap with 1 tsp. water and 10 to 15 drops of dye.
- Blow into the solution with a straw, and then stir vigorously with the straw.
- Dip an egg into just the bubbles and let dry.
Bubble Wrap Easter Eggs
Looking to make a statement—with some bold, geometric patterns? Bubble wrap Easter eggs are the "it" thing. Just dip, stamp, and dry.
How to make them:
- Dye an egg the color of your choice.
- Press solvent ink pads onto Bubble Wrap.
- Lay an egg on the inked Bubble Wrap, gently pull up the corners, and wrap around egg.
Tip: Don't move the eggs around on the Bubble Wrap or the ink will smear!
Marbled Easter Eggs
Mildly messy but loads of fun, your kids can make marble Easter eggs with a little bit of food coloring and loads of shaving cream.
How to make them:
- Spread a thick layer of shaving cream on a cookie sheet.
- Add 4 or 5 drops of food coloring to a small section and mix it around with a toothpick or a straw.
- Roll an egg in the dyed shaving cream, and let the shaving cream sit on the egg's surface for about 10 minutes. Pat excess off with paper towels.
Tip: Presoak eggs in white vinegar for 2 to 3 minutes for more vibrant color!
Washi Tape Easter Eggs
Another neat way to make Easter eggs is with Washi tape, a colorful, decorative Japanese-style of tape.
How to make them:
- Wrap an egg in thin washi tape, pressing it firmly to the eggshell.
- Use a paintbrush or your finger to cover the egg with tempera paint.
- Let paint dry completely, then remove tape.
Tip: Use different widths of tape and stickers for more graphic designs!