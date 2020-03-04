Decorating

Get your home looking spring-fresh and ready for the holidays with decorating ideas inspired by the season.

Most Recent

Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Newest Decorating Craze
These sweet little creatures aren't just for Christmas!
10 DIY Easter Decorations for a Festive Home
Impress your guests with these adorably clever Easter decorations you can make with craft supplies and items in your recycling bin. 
5 Fun Ways to Dye Easter Eggs with Toddlers
Forget perfectly pretty eggs. If you're dyeing Easter eggs with a toddler this year, embrace an afternoon of creative chaos with these five incredibly fun (and messy!) ideas.
5 Ways to Thrive in Your Small Space with Kids
Living in tight quarters can be cozy and chic, and may bring your family closer together. I asked real parents for a peek inside their scaled-down homes.
Quick and Easy Easter Eggs: Marble
Give Easter eggs a marbleized look using a secret ingredient: margarine.
Quick and Easy Craft: Egg Carton Napkin Rings
Turn an empty egg carton into an Easter craft. Adorn your table with these cute and festive napkin rings.
More Decorating

Quick and Easy Easter Eggs: Ombré Layers
Create a beautiful ombré effect on an Easter egg with one simple trick.
Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Upcycled Felt Baskets
Transform recycled food containers into art. These upcycled felt baskets are the perfect addition to your Easter egg hunt.
Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Cardboard Tube Bunnies
Easter Egg Parade
Plastic Egg Easter Bunny
Wee Wobbler Plastic Egg

Pom-Pom Paper Flowers

Your Easter brunch wouldn't be complete without some table decor. Add to the blooming flowers around you with this pom-pom paper flowers craft.

