14 Easy Easter Crafts for Kids
Rosy Rings
Use recyclable egg cartons to create pretty petal-and-leaf napkin rings. Cut individual cups from the cartons, then trim each into a flower shape. You can also cut leaf shapes from the carton’s top; fold each in half vertically. Have your child brush on craft paint, let dry, then hot-glue the blossoms and leaves to segments cut from a cardboard paper-towel tube.
Cozy Nests
A paper shredder can turn brown paper bags into a sweet spring centerpiece. Run a flattened paper lunch bag through the shredder up to the folded bottom (do not shred bottom). Press reverse to remove. Trim the bag to about 7 in. high, and use your fingers or the edge of a scissors blade to curl the shredded pieces outward. Shred extra bags to make filling. Your child can complete the nest with colored eggs, feathers, and other found treasures.
Chicken Littles
Repurposed glass jars become a family of spring-chick vases. Coat the inside of each jar with enamel paint (DecoArt Americana Gloss Enamels) and let dry. Recoat until paint looks opaque, and follow package directions for curing the paint finish. Alternatively, your child can use regular craft paint on the outside and place small vases inside the jars. Cut beaks, feet, and wattles from orange, yellow, and red felt and hot-glue to jars; finish by painting on black eyes.
Easter Grass Bowl
Don’t be surprised if your bunnies make a bunch of these!
Inflate a medium-size balloon and lightly tape it, tied-side down, on top of a mug. Brush on four thick coats of Mod Podge around the balloon, letting each dry slightly. Brush on another coat, then apply strands of paper Easter grass over the surface, leaving some ends loose. Keep adding layers until the balloon is covered. Let dry about 1 hour; when the glue has set but is still pliable, remove the balloon from its base, pop it, and discard. Flip your bowl inside out, and let dry.
Funny Bunnies
Have your child paint cardboard paper-towel or toilet-paper tubes green with craft paint (inside and out) and let dry. Cut tubes to about 2½ in., then carefully snip angled vertical cuts to make a grass fringe around one end. To create the bunnies, cut 2½-in.-high ear shapes from felt, pinch the bottom ¼ in. of each ear shape, and let your child glue the pinched section to dyed hard-boiled or blown-out eggs. Finish with black-marker dots for eyes.
Flower-Power Crown
Your pixie can transform newspaper and basic craft supplies into an Easter headpiece that she’ll proudly wear.
- Have your child paint several sheets of newspaper (green for leaves and her fave colors for petals) with regular craft paint. Let dry.
- Download, print, and help her cut out the flower-petal template.
- Cut petal-painted paper into 2½-in. squares (you’ll need 35 for five flowers); stack five squares, trace template onto top piece of paper, and cut out stack. Repeat with the rest of the squares. Trace and cut leaves from green-painted paper.
- Your child will need seven petals for each flower. Roll one petal into a cylinder; pinch and twist the bottom. Curve other petals around center petal, pinching at the bottom around the first petal. Tightly wrap floral tape around base of each flower.
- Hot-glue flowers onto a traditional headband facing forward, and glue leaves around flowers.
Easter Bunny Mask
Cut teeth from white card stock or a paper plate (we cut a square shape, then trimmed out a piece on the bottom to make two teeth). Use a pushpin to make two holes side by side at the top, then thread a 20-inch length of elastic cord through them and knot it into a loop. Run a line of hot glue (an adult's job) between the cord's holes and teeth, and adhere 2 large white pom-poms.
With hot glue, adhere three 8-inch lengths of 32-gauge white cloth-covered floral wire or pipe cleaners, crossed at their centers to make whiskers, onto a small pink pom-pom nose. With another dab of hot glue, stick the nose to the mask. Have your child try it on carefully; trim the whiskers if needed so they stay clear of your child's eyes.
Spring Easter Wreath
The kids can make this leafy number from start to finish.
Lay out several sheets of white parchment paper; brush a different shade of green acrylic paint on each sheet. Once dry, coat a couple with Mod Podge Gloss; let dry. Use our leaf templates to create the greenery. Gather three leaves at a time, and attach to a foam wreath (ours was 13½ inches) with straight pins. Keep layering the bundles until your wreath is full and lush. To make the flowers: Flatten seven mini cupcake liners and fold each into a small triangle. Round off the top with scissors and open. For the leaf base, repeat with a full-size liner but trim it about ¾ inch from the point. Layer the liners and squeeze them together. Attach to the wreath with a straight pin. Repeat for each flower.
Lamb Purse
This is the perfect baa-g for little ones—and you can make it with a baby bib, felt, hot glue, and yarn.
Start with a white tie-on bib (ours was about 6 inches across); trace the outline onto two pieces of white felt to create the backing. Cut out and set felt pieces aside. Cut out shapes for the eyes, nose, and mouth from black and pink felt; attach to the center of the bib with hot glue (an adult’s job). For the “wool,” cut 8- to 10-inch lengths of white yarn; wrap around two fingers to make loops. Dot the ends and one side with hot glue and press around the face. Cut out ears from white and pink felt. Glue to the back of the bib. Glue the end of one tie to the opposite side to make a handle; snip off the other. Glue on both backing pieces to the bib, making sure to leave an opening at the top.
Easter-Egg Bouncy Balls
These clever Easter bouncy balls will keep your little ones hoppin’! To make them, simply wrap rubber bands around a papier-mâché egg (available at craft stores) in a crisscross pattern. Keep adding bands until all the gaps are covered. Wrap contrasting bands around the middle for stripes!
Surprise-Inside Easter Egg
What you'll need: Wool felt, parchment paper, colored staples, candy
How to make it:
- Cut egg-shape ovals out of felt.
- Cut pieces of parchment paper to cover ovals.
- With the felt on top and the parchment on the bottom, staple around the egg shape, leaving an opening. Fill with candy and staple closed.
- If needed, trim parchment.
Spring Bling
After the big egg hunt, let little ones wind down with this easy craft project. Set up a buffet of beads and precut felt shapes such as squares, circles, and flowers so they can make a sweet necklace to match their Easter ensemble.
Candy Caddies
Recycle yogurt cups into bowls for this sweet craft. You can even tuck a place card between the ears as a sweet way to mark seats at your Easter table.
To make one, start with a clean 32-ounce yogurt cup (look for a white cup with a label that can be removed). Apply a cutting guide using 1-inch-wide masking tape: adhere a strip at the bottom edge, then add two vertical strips, about 1/2 inch apart, for the ears. With sharp scissors, cut away the container's top rim (an adult's job), then cut along the guide with child-size scissors. Round the tops of the ears. Peel off the tape and add eyes with a permanent marker.
Upcycled Easter Egg Baskets
Each base for these felt totes is a common household container (we made ours with ice-cream and pretzel cartons). Covered in fuzzy felt, they make adorable Easter totes.