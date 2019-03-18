14 Easy Easter Crafts for Kids

Cut teeth from white card stock or a paper plate (we cut a square shape, then trimmed out a piece on the bottom to make two teeth). Use a pushpin to make two holes side by side at the top, then thread a 20-inch length of elastic cord through them and knot it into a loop. Run a line of hot glue (an adult's job) between the cord's holes and teeth, and adhere 2 large white pom-poms.

With hot glue, adhere three 8-inch lengths of 32-gauge white cloth-covered floral wire or pipe cleaners, crossed at their centers to make whiskers, onto a small pink pom-pom nose. With another dab of hot glue, stick the nose to the mask. Have your child try it on carefully; trim the whiskers if needed so they stay clear of your child's eyes.