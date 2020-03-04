Easter Crafts

With fresh spring colors and cut duck-and-bunny designs, Easter crafts are fun for the whole family. Try your hand at making an Easter basket, decorating eggs, or creating fun spring-inspired decorations this season.

Cook and Dye Easter Eggs in an Instant Pot in Just 6 Minutes
Our Test Kitchen tried it—and it actually works!
These Edible Easter Egg Crafts Are Almost Too Cute to Eat
Who said all Easter eggs have to end up in the grass? Transform a few extra hard-boiled eggs into these adorable critters and serve them up as healthy post-hunt Easter snack.
10 DIY Easter Decorations for a Festive Home
Impress your guests with these adorably clever Easter decorations you can make with craft supplies and items in your recycling bin. 
14 Easy Easter Crafts for Kids
Calling all cottontails! From egg bouncy balls to wearable bunny whiskers, these adorable Easter crafts will bring some festive fun to your household.
30 Easy Easter Egg Decoration Ideas for Kids
These Easter egg decorating ideas turn dyed, hard-boiled, and plastic eggs into something extra special. Your kids will love the fun designs and crafty materials!
6 Easter Egg Science Experiments for Kids
Smarten up your annual Easter tradition with these easy, educational egg dyeing ideas.
Peeps Nests
This adorable Easter treats are little bird nests for the classic marshmallow creatures, using chow mein noodles, marshmallows, and Peeps.
How to Make Crystal Geode Eggs
Grow way-cool crystal geodes with just a few household basics.
4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps
Quick and Easy Easter Eggs: Marble
Quick and Easy Craft: Egg Carton Napkin Rings
Quick and Easy Easter Eggs: Ombré Layers

Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Upcycled Felt Baskets

Transform recycled food containers into art. These upcycled felt baskets are the perfect addition to your Easter egg hunt.

How to Make Rubber Cement Easter Eggs
Sticker Stencil Easter Eggs
Easter Chicks
Plastic Egg Easter Bunny
Wee Wobbler Plastic Egg
Pom-Pom Paper Flowers
Make Felted Easter Eggs
Plan the Perfect Easter Morning
Easy Easter Egg Garden
Easter Basket Crafts
Egg-cellent Egg Activities for Kids
13 Things to Do with Plastic Easter Eggs
10 No-Candy Easter Baskets for Kids
How To Make Felt Easter Baskets
How to Craft a Surprise Easter Basket
Easter Egg Decorating Ideas
Make an Easter Bag
How to Make a Sock Bunny
Making Mini Easter Baskets
Spring Crafts
Fun Easter Facts And Crafts
