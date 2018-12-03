6 DIY Easter Basket Ideas for Kids
These DIY Easter baskets are the perfect vessels for holiday treats—and you can use them to store everyday items the rest of the year!
Wooden Box Easter Basket
What You'll Need: Painter’s tape, wooden box, craft paint, paintbrush
What To Do:
1. Apply tape to the front of the box at an angle.
2. Add a few coats of craft paint to one side of the tape, letting dry in between. Let dry completely.
3. Remove tape and fill.
Polka Dot Easter Tin
What You'll Need: ½-gallon tin, needle-nose pliers or wire cutter, artistic wire, ¾-in. round wooden beads, dot stickers
What To Do:
1. Take handle off tin with needlenose pliers or wire cutter. If wire bends easily and can be strung with beads, reuse it. Otherwise, cut off and replace with artistic wire in a similar length.
2. String the beads onto the wire and reattach.
3. Add stickers.
Felt Easter Basket
What You'll Need: Basket template, 12x18-in. craft felt, 4 oz. Elmer’s glue, baking sheet, wax paper, sewing pins, hole punch, yarn or ribbon
What To Do:
1. Print and cut out template. Follow the instructions to cut out the felt. Set aside.
2. Mix about ¼ cup each of glue and water in a plastic grocery bag. Place felt in bag; press and turn to soak completely.
3. Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Wring excess glue out of felt and lay flat on the wax paper. Blot out any excess glue with a paper towel. Smooth felt until completely flat.
4. Let dry overnight or until dry and stiff.
5. Pin template to the felt and cut slits.
6. Punch or snip holes in each corner and tie the corners together as shown with yarn or ribbon, trimming excess.
Gift Bag Easter Basket
What You'll Need: Heavyweight gift or shopping bag, scissors (regular or decorative-edged), hole punch, ribbon, candy dots, carpet or duct tape, glue
What To Do:
1. Using regular scissors or decorative sheers, cut a shopping or gift bag so that it is 6 to 8 inches tall.
2. For ribbon handles, punch a hole on either side about an inch down from top edge of bag. Thread the ribbon through holes and knot each end on the outside of the bag. Glue on ribbon embellishments to your liking.
3. For candy-button handles, attach the candy-dots strip to the inside of the bag using carpet tape or duct tape. Attach an additional strip of candy dots around the bag with glue.
Easter Grass Basket
This DIY Easter basket idea looks complicated, but it's actually pretty simple. After inflating a balloon, tape the tied end onto a mug. Apply four thick coats of Mod Podge onto the surface of the balloon, letting it dry slightly between each coat. Brush on a fifth coat of Mod Podge, then place Easter grass until the balloon is covered. After drying for about an hour, pop the balloon and discard it. Flip the bowl inside out, and you have a creative new Easter basket for your kids!
"Surprise" Easter Basket
This clever DIY basket has a false bottom, which opens up to reveal a hidden layer of candy! Get the instructions here.