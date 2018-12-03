6 DIY Easter Basket Ideas for Kids

What You'll Need: Basket template, 12x18-in. craft felt, 4 oz. Elmer’s glue, baking sheet, wax paper, sewing pins, hole punch, yarn or ribbon

What To Do:

1. Print and cut out template. Follow the instructions to cut out the felt. Set aside.

2. Mix about ¼ cup each of glue and water in a plastic grocery bag. Place felt in bag; press and turn to soak completely.

3. Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Wring excess glue out of felt and lay flat on the wax paper. Blot out any excess glue with a paper towel. Smooth felt until completely flat.

4. Let dry overnight or until dry and stiff.

5. Pin template to the felt and cut slits.

6. Punch or snip holes in each corner and tie the corners together as shown with yarn or ribbon, trimming excess.

Download the template here.