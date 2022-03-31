32 Funny Easter Jokes for Kids

Looking to bring some laughs to Easter brunch? Check out these hilarious jokes about chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, jelly beans, and everything in between.

What do you call someone who tells a great Easter joke? A funny bunny! After the egg hunt ends this year, keep the fun going by whipping out some hilarious (and slightly corny) Easter jokes for the whole family.

Need some inspiration? We rounded 32 jokes about dyed eggs, chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and everything in between. Check out our list and write down your favorites, then whip them out during Easter brunch for some holiday chuckles.

Funny Easter Jokes for Kids

Where does Christmas come before Easter? The dictionary.

What jewelry makes the perfect Easter gift? Anything that's 14 carrot gold.

What type of bunny can't hop? A chocolate bunny.

Why are people always tired in April? They just finished a March.

What type of stories should you tell on Easter? Bunny tales.

How do you drive to Easter brunch quickly? Using the eggs-press lane.

What happens if you fall in love on Easter? You live hoppily ever after.

How do you make Easter easier? You put an "i" where the "t" is.

What do you call a bunny with lots of money? A million-hare.

Easter Bunny Jokes for Kids

What's the Easter Bunny's favorite restaurant? IHOP.

​​What is the Easter Bunny's favorite kind of music? Hip-hop.

What happened when the Easter Bunny got in trouble at school? He was egg-spelled.

How does the Easter bunny travel? On a hare-plane.

What does the Easter bunny plant in the garden? Jelly beans.

What type of movie does the Easter Bunny like? One with a hoppy ending.

When does the Easter Bunny wear a hat? When it's having a bad hare day.

What's the Easter Bunny's favorite sport? Basket-ball.

What is the Easter Bunny's go-to dance? The bunny hop.

How does the Easter Bunny stay healthy? Eggs-ercise.

Easter Egg Jokes for Kids

Why shouldn't you tell a joke to an Easter egg? It might crack up!

How many plastic eggs can you put into an empty Easter basket? Only one. It's not empty after that!

What do you call an Easter egg from outer space? An egg-straterrestrial.

What was an Easter egg's least favorite day of the week? Fry-day!

What do Easter eggs do for fun? Kar-ee-yolk-e.

Easter Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Knock knock? Who's there? Egg. Egg who? Are you egg-cited to see me?

Knock knock? Who's there? Wendy. Wendy who? Wendy Easter egg hunt gonna start?

Knock knock? Who's there? Some bunny. Some bunny who? Some bunny wants more candy!

Knock knock? Who's there? Hoppy. Hoppy who? Hoppy Easter to you!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Butcher. Butcher who? Butcher eggs in your Easter basket!

Knock knock? Who's there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur more eggs to find?