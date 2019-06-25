Easter

From coloring eggs and decorating Easter baskets to early morning egg hunts and special chruch services, Easter is even more fun with kids. Here are lots of great ideas to make this a happy Easter for every member of the family.

Most Recent

Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Newest Decorating Craze

These sweet little creatures aren't just for Christmas!
This Old-School Drink Is the Secret to Beautifully Dyed Easter Eggs

It’s a fruity beverage and egg dye in one.
Hallmark’s First Ever Easter Movie Premieres This Weekend

Grab your Easter eggs and set that DVR.
Is Your Teen Too Old for Treats From the Easter Bunny?

Maybe not, as one mom learned.
10 Easter Toys for the Best Basket Ever

These educational and fun picks for an Easter basket are sure to thrill your little one! 
We Tried This Year's New Easter Candy and This Was the Winner

Our staff taste-tested all the new Easter candy so you'll know exactly what to put in those Easter baskets.
More Easter

Easter Crafts: Sock Bunnies

Help your child create loveable sock bunnies this holiday.
22 Toddler Easter Egg Filler Ideas

Filling plastic eggs this Easter? Keeping a lid on the sugar is easier than you think with these fun ideas.
6 Easter Egg Science Experiments for Kids

30+ Fun Easter Egg Decorations for Kids

13 Things to Do with Plastic Easter Eggs

Printables: Treasure Hunt and Scavenger Hunt Games

Hop to It! Peeps-Flavored Coffee and Donuts Are On Their Way to Dunkin' Donuts

The new spring menu launches April 1 at Dunkin' locations nationwide.

All Easter

Easter Decorations You Can DIY

14 Easy Easter Crafts for Kids

‘Peep On A Perch’ Is Easter’s Take On ‘Elf On A Shelf’

Easy Easter Breakfast Ideas

Peeps Debuts Cotton Candy Marshmallows for Easter—Plus 6 More Insane New Flavors

Best Easter Basket Ideas: Candy, Toys and Everything In Between

Easy Cocktail Recipes Inspired By Your Favorite Easter Candy

Easter Treats: Egg Cream Cones

5 Fun Ways to Dye Easter Eggs with Toddlers

4 Treats to Make With Your Extra Easter Candy

3 DIY Reusable Easter Baskets

9 Photos of Celeb Kids Meeting the Easter Bunny

Peeps Nests

Easter Popcorn

How to Host an Easter Buffet: Recipes & Tips

4 Sweet Treats Made with Peeps

Quick and Easy Easter Eggs: Marble

Quick and Easy Craft: Egg Carton Napkin Rings

Quick and Easy Easter Eggs: Ombré Layers

Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Upcycled Felt Baskets

Quick and Easy Easter Craft: Cardboard Tube Bunnies

Banana Bunny Pops

Easter Sandwich Idea: There's a Hare in My Lunch

Easter Egg Parade

Make Sand-Art Easter Eggs

