This Is Why It’s Tradition to Put an Angel on Top of Your Christmas Tree
The reason dates back to the very first Christmas.
Pro Tip: Have Your Kid's Elf on the Shelf Report Good Behavior Instead of Bad
This is the parenting holiday hack you didn't even know you needed.
6 Elf on the Shelf Alternatives If You Want to Skip Out on Scout
If you're looking to bring a seasonal helper into your home who isn't Scout Elf, we've got you covered. From friendly characters from Frozen to totally rad ninjas from the North Pole, here are our favorite Elf on the Shelf alternatives.
Elf on the Shelf 2019: When It Starts, What's on IHOP's Special Menu, and More
From eating elf-themed pancakes to seeing Scout centerstage in his new holiday musical, here's your complete guide to reveling in all things Elf on the Shelf during the 2019 holiday season.
Barack Obama, with a Santa Hat and Shimmy, Surprises Patients & Families at Children’s Hospital
"A child, who had been too weak to stand for the last few weeks, insisted on getting up to stand for a photo with Obama."
There Are Ugly Holiday Sweaters for Every Pet—Even Guinea Pigs
Now your pets can join in on this festive tradition!
Forget Stamps, You Can Reach Santa Claus By Phone
Leave a message on his personal hotline.
The Untold Story of the Christmas Pickle Ornament
Know the tradition behind the Christmas pickle? Apparently nobody really does.
'Shiraz On the Shelf' Is the New 'Elf on the Shelf' All Moms Need This Holiday Season
Things You Should Do with Your Mom During the Holidays
Hallmark is Launching a Christmas Radio Station
It's Here! Rockefeller Center's Christmas Tree is Officially Chosen for 2018

This Is When Elf on the Shelf Starts In 2021

We are here to explain everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas 2021 holiday tradition you need in on—if you're not in already, that is.

5 Steps To Creating Amazing Gingerbread People
My Family's Christmas-Tree Tradition
25 Holiday Traditions to Start This Year
Hallmark is Releasing 33 New Christmas Movies and We Can't Contain Our Excitement
12 Books That Will Get Your Kids (Even More) Excited for the Holidays
20 Magical Holiday Places to Take Your Kids Before They Grow Up
Would You Try This Mom's Santa Phone Hack to Get Your Kids to Behave?
When a Boy's Elf on the Shelf Was Stolen, This Officer Helped Keep the Magic Alive
This Lactating Elf on The Shelf Is Winning the Internet Right Now
6 Holiday Activities for Kids That Focus on Giving
Magical Thinking and the Holidays: Is It Harmful to Lie to Our Kids?
7 Ways to Keep the Magic of Christmas Alive for Older Kids
This New Christmas Ad Will Make You Sob All the Happy Tears, Guaranteed
Watch Kids Narrate the Story of Christmas Like Only Kids Can
Nochebuenisima! How 12 Latina Moms Celebrate Christmas Eve
Why Christmas With Kids Is the Absolute WORST
10 Reasons Your Elf Didn't Do His Thing Last Night
7 Ways to Delight Your Friends and Family During the Holidays
5 Best Festive Destinations for the Holidays
6 Ways to Track Santa This Holiday Season
Answers to Kids' Toughest Questions About Santa
10 Best Holiday Movies of All Time
Holiday Craft: Handprint Tree
People Are Furious About This Mom's Photo with Santa
This Boy's Parents Gave Him Mustard for Christmas to See What Would Happen
