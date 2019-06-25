Planning & Safety

Elf on a Shelf Fire Hazard Is a Cause for Concern After One Home Nearly Burns Down
Warning: some Elves were seriously injured in the making of this Christmas.Read More
Gabrielle Union on Tackling Holiday Mayhem With Ease
The actress shares how to make the holidays special for a blended family, get through travel woes, and catch a break during the turn of the New Year.Read More
Single Dad Donates 350,000 Frequent Flier Miles to People Who Can't Afford Flights Home for Holidays
Single Dad Donates 350,000 Frequent Flier Miles to People Who Can't Afford Flights Home for Holidays
File this under "people who are inspiring us this holiday season."Read More
Hack the Holidays: 7 Gift-Wrapping Strategies for Busy Parents
Cut (perfectly-creased) corners this holiday season with these clever gift-wrapping hacks from experts.Read More
8 Shopping Games for Procrastinators
You know you're going to leave your holiday shopping for the last minute. May as well make it as low-stress as possible.Read More
How to Tackle Holiday To-Dos as a Family
No need to take on all those holiday tasks solo! Here's how to get your crew involved for a smoother (and more fun!) holiday season.Read More