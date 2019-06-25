Planning & Safety

Christmas means road trips, package wraps and ribbons, a fully trimmed tree, and more challenges for parents. Here's what you need to know for planning and safety this Christmas season.

Most Recent

Elf on a Shelf Fire Hazard Is a Cause for Concern After One Home Nearly Burns Down

Warning: some Elves were seriously injured in the making of this Christmas.
Gabrielle Union on Tackling Holiday Mayhem With Ease

The actress shares how to make the holidays special for a blended family, get through travel woes, and catch a break during the turn of the New Year.
Single Dad Donates 350,000 Frequent Flier Miles to People Who Can't Afford Flights Home for Holidays

File this under "people who are inspiring us this holiday season."
Hack the Holidays: 7 Gift-Wrapping Strategies for Busy Parents

Cut (perfectly-creased) corners this holiday season with these clever gift-wrapping hacks from experts.
8 Shopping Games for Procrastinators

You know you're going to leave your holiday shopping for the last minute. May as well make it as low-stress as possible.
How to Tackle Holiday To-Dos as a Family

No need to take on all those holiday tasks solo! Here's how to get your crew involved for a smoother (and more fun!) holiday season.
More Planning & Safety

Mall Safety: 5 Strategies to Keep Kids Safe

Ready to brave the holiday crowds? First learn how to keep your kids safe when you go shopping.
Real Kid Photos: Scared of Santa

To some kids, that jolly guy with rosy cheeks and the long beard is well, freaky! Check out some of the funniest scared-by-Santa Claus photos, submitted by moms (trust us: you'll want to send this one to a friend).
The Smart Parent's Holiday Survival Guide

7 Ways to Keep Baby Happy During the Holidays

Teaching Good Manners for the Holidays

Avoiding Christmas Stress: Tantrums

5 Ways to Hack Your Holiday Spending

Don't break the bank this holiday season! Try these tips to get a handle on your gift-giving budget.

All Planning & Safety

Avoid Holiday Burnout

12 Tips for Holiday Home Safety

6 Holiday Safety Hazards

6 Winter Holiday Traditions from Around the World

Managing Christmas Chaos

Nightmares Before Christmas: Avoiding Holiday Tantrums

Holiday Decorating Safety Tips

Tree Safety for Kids

Holiday-Proofing Your Home

Handling Family Conflicts During the Holidays

10 Steps to a Less Stressful Holiday

