12 Swap-Worthy Christmas Cookies

By Jackie Plant, Fraya Berg, and Anna Helm Baxter
Updated November 06, 2019
Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Your kids will take pride in helping make and package these simple yet stunning sweets for all the special people in their life. After all, everyone loves to receive homemade cookies!
Lemon-Glazed Sugar Cookies

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Tuck these cutout cookies into wax-paper bags topped with folded cupcake liners. Push a brad fastener through the liner and secure at the back.

Peppermint Meringues

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Nestle these meringues into a box lined with bright tissue paper.

Chocolate Malt Crinkles

Miki Duisterhof
This cookie recipe has double chocolate flavor. The powdered sugar makes a pretty pattern when the cookies bake.

Rainbow Rocky Road

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Lucky recipients will be thrilled to open a reusable cookie tin to sample what's inside. Your child can decorate it with stickers or a paint pen to make this gift extra personal.

Molasses Spice Stars

Miki Duisterhof
Cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg add spice to these dark brown cookies. Frost them in blue icing to make them look like stars.

Red Velvet Snowman

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Kids can decorate mini pizza boxes with washi tape. The snowmen are sized to git in the box snugly. You can crumple extra paper to fill any gaps.

Crunchy Cereal Wreaths

Miki Duisterhof
Green icing color tints the marshmallow mixture that combines with the coconut and rice cereal for these festive holiday snacks.

Fortune Cookies

Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Adorn takeout containers with holiday stickers when gifting this special treat.

Santa Caps

Miki Duisterhof
Make the egg white cookies ahead so they have time to set. Decorate the the next day for a fun Christmas dessert!

Peanut Butter and Jam Cups

Miki Duisterhof
This recipe turns peanut butter and jelly into a cookie. Make this fun dessert as a change from traditional peanut butter cookies.

Peppermint Snow Balls

Miki Duisterhof
These little butter cookies are made with oats and crushed peppermint candies. They're a sweet and minty dessert perfect for Christmas.

Rainbow Rounds

Miki Duisterhof
The dough for these butter cookies is rolled in different colors of crystal sugar. Set them out at a party and let guests pick their favorite color.

