10 Easy Appetizers for Your Holiday Party

Think ham is just for dinner? Well, think again! Add biscuits and a jar of mustard so your guests can feast on DIY mini sandwiches.

In a small saucepan, whisk together 1 cup applesauce, 1 cup pomegranate juice, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 Tbs. Dijon mustard, 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper, and 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and reserve.

Heat a bone-in, 7-lb. spiral-sliced ham according to instructions. Thirty minutes before the ham is ready, remove it from the oven and apply a generous amount of the glaze by dabbing it on with a brush. Repeat twice, every 10 minutes. When the ham is finished, apply a final coating of the glaze and serve the remaining glaze on the side. Makes 16 servings.

Recipe by Brooke Parkhurst and James Briscione