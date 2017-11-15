10 Easy Appetizers for Your Holiday Party

By Nicki Sizemore and Monica Pierini Updated November 12, 2021
The best appetizers for any holiday party are easy—and each of these mouthwatering small bites requires only a few ingredients.

Maple Pecans

Toss pecans with maple syrup and sea salt, and bake in a 400°F oven until slightly darkened and fragrant, about 5 to 7 minutes. (They will harden as they cool.)

Mini Veggie Empanadas

Chop the onions in the morning and store in a tightly sealed glass container until you're ready to use.

Marinated Feta

Warm seeds and spices (such as sesame, coriander, and crushed peppercorns) in olive oil. Pour over a block of feta cheese and sprinkle with fresh herbs. Serve with crostini or crackers.

Cucumber "Crackers"

Dollop cucumber rounds with crème fraîche, and top with smoked salmon.

Avocado Dip With Spiced Crackers

Make the dip earlier in the day and use this strategy to prevent it from browning: Pour about a half-inch layer of water over the dip and cover with a lid. When you're ready to serve, strain the water.

Grilled Gruyère Cheese Fingers

Make grilled cheese sandwiches using Gruyère cheese, cut off the crusts, and cut the sandwiches into long rectangles. Sprinkle on chopped parsley.

Spiced Roasted Chickpeas

Drain and rinse canned chickpeas up to several hours in advance. Air-dry on a clean towel until ready to use.

Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Dates

Stuff pitted Medjool dates with small chunks of Parmesan cheese, wrap in a half slice of bacon, and secure with a toothpick. Bake in a 450°F oven, turning once, until crisp, about 10 minutes.

Snacking Meatballs

These bite-sized appetizers, served with cotija cheese and cilantro, will be a hit with your holiday party guests.

Crowd-Pleasing Ham

Think ham is just for dinner? Well, think again! Add biscuits and a jar of mustard so your guests can feast on DIY mini sandwiches.

In a small saucepan, whisk together 1 cup applesauce, 1 cup pomegranate juice, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 Tbs. Dijon mustard, 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper, and 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and reserve.

Heat a bone-in, 7-lb. spiral-sliced ham according to instructions. Thirty minutes before the ham is ready, remove it from the oven and apply a generous amount of the glaze by dabbing it on with a brush. Repeat twice, every 10 minutes. When the ham is finished, apply a final coating of the glaze and serve the remaining glaze on the side. Makes 16 servings.

Recipe by Brooke Parkhurst and James Briscione

