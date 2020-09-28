7 Santa Coloring Pages to Print at Home This Holiday Season

By Nicole Harris
September 28, 2020
Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Get out the markers and get kids in the holiday spirit with these free Santa Claus coloring pages. 

Santa's List

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
In this festive coloring page, Santa Claus is making a list and checking it twice. Will your child add their name under the "nice" portion or the "naughty" one?

Stuck in the Chimney

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Santa got stuck in the chimney while delivering presents—oh, no! As your child colors this silly picture, encourage them to brainstorm ways to get Santa out.

Christmas Presents

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
In this Santa coloring page, Kriss Kringle holds up a large stack of presents. What do your kids think is underneath the wrapping paper?

Skiing Santa Claus

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Father Christmas spends most of his time at the North Pole. Maybe he gets around with a pair of skis, as depicted in this Santa Claus coloring page.

Santa's Bag of Toys

On Christmas Eve, Santa Claus delivers presents around the world. What color will your children make his heavy gift bag?

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
Little ones will love decorating this classic Santa coloring page. Don't forget the rosy cheeks! 

Christmas Collage

Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
This festive coloring page includes three iconic symbols of the holidays: Santa Claus, candy canes, and Christmas cookies!

