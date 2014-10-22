13 Printable Christmas Coloring Pages to Get Kids in the Holiday Spirit
There’s nothing quite like the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. When your kids need a moment to unwind, whip out these free printable Christmas coloring pages. They’ll entertain your little ones and build excitement for Santa’s arrival!
Sweet Gingerbread
Real gingerbread houses can be super messy. As an alternative, your kids can decorate this cute Christmas coloring page with an array of colors and textures.
Bells and Whistles
Want to be extra festive? Sing the classic tune “Jingle Bells” while completing this Christmas coloring page for kids!
Season's Greetings
It's the most wonderful time of the year! If your kid needs a last-minute gift, they can decorate this "Merry Christmas" coloring page and give it to someone special.
Opulent Ornament
When you're done trimming the tree, let kids design their own holiday bauble with colors of their choice. You can even hang this Christmas ornament coloring page on the branches!
Right-On, Reindeer!
This trusty reindeer will help steer Santa's sleigh. After kids complete the reindeer Christmas coloring page, they can give the animal a catchy name!
Simple Stocking
Once you've hung the stockings above the fireplace, let kids scribble on this one. They can also draw gifts inside to turn the Christmas stocking coloring page into a holiday wish list.
Christmas Tree
This Christmas tree coloring page has ornaments, presents, and a star. Will your kids add string lights or garland as well?
Christmas Cookies
Ask the kids to decorate these cookies for Saint Nick's special visit. Simply download the Christmas coloring page PDF.
Let it Snow
With this Christmas coloring page for preschoolers, you can teach your child that no two snowflakes are alike.
Merry Christmas
Give this wreath and holly some color, then hang the final product on the fridge for some festive holiday decor.
North Pole
Welcome to the North Pole! Is Santa's workshop hiding behind the trees in this free Christmas coloring page?
Santa Claus
Ho, ho, ho! Let your children color in Santa's rosy cheeks, red hat, and white beard.
Snowman
No snow? No problem! Kids can still customize the friendly snowman in this easy Christmas coloring page.