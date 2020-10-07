7 Elf on the Shelf Inspired Coloring Pages to Get Kids Excited for Christmas
The Elf on the Shelf is a beloved book and holiday tradition involving Santa's scout elves. They report to the North Pole every night before Christmas, and when they return to their families in the morning, they "hide" in different spots. Get your child excited for the festive game with seven coloring pages of the mischievous, clever characters.
One Happy Little Elf
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! This elf is jumping right into the season surrounded by holly and candy.
Sneaking in Presents
We spy with our little eye... Santa's little helper peeking out of a gift box!
Merry Christmas Coloring Page
After this coloring page is finished, it's the perfect message to hang on the fridge, front door, or mantel.
Hanging Out on the Shelf
This sneaky elf blends right in with books, plants, and a Christmas ornament.
Young Elf Love
Elves have crushes, too! Based on this adorable coloring page, it looks like Santa's scouts are smitten.
Fun Faces and Candy
Kids can go with classic red, green, and white for this fun print—or they can use their imagination and jazz up their candy canes with a rainbow of colors.
A Cozy Christmas Eve
This elf couldn't be cozier sitting on the fireplace mantel while gazing at a decorated tee.