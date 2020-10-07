7 Elf on the Shelf Inspired Coloring Pages to Get Kids Excited for Christmas

By Nicole Harris October 07, 2020
Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

The Elf on the Shelf is a beloved book and holiday tradition involving Santa's scout elves. They report to the North Pole every night before Christmas, and when they return to their families in the morning, they "hide" in different spots. Get your child excited for the festive game with seven coloring pages of the mischievous, clever characters.

1 of 7

One Happy Little Elf

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! This elf is jumping right into the season surrounded by holly and candy.

2 of 7

Sneaking in Presents

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

We spy with our little eye... Santa's little helper peeking out of a gift box!

3 of 7

Merry Christmas Coloring Page

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWLOAD HERE

After this coloring page is finished, it's the perfect message to hang on the fridge, front door, or mantel.

4 of 7

Hanging Out on the Shelf

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

This sneaky elf blends right in with books, plants, and a Christmas ornament

5 of 7

Young Elf Love

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

Elves have crushes, too! Based on this adorable coloring page, it looks like Santa's scouts are smitten.

6 of 7

Fun Faces and Candy

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

Kids can go with classic red, green, and white for this fun print—or they can use their imagination and jazz up their candy canes with a rainbow of colors.

7 of 7

A Cozy Christmas Eve

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

This elf couldn't be cozier sitting on the fireplace mantel while gazing at a decorated tee

By Nicole Harris