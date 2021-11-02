6 Christmas Ornament Coloring Pages for Kids
Get kids excited for trimming the tree—and keep them entertained during winter break—with these free printable Christmas ornament coloring pages.
Two Little Mice
In this Christmas ornament coloring page, two cheerful mice pose near a round bauble. Let your child imagine how the little helpers will get it onto the tree.
Santa and Rudolph
With garland and ornaments, this Christmas tree looks normal on first glance. But Santa and Rudolph added some unusual decorations: carrots and bowties!
Decorative Bauble
Older kids will love this intricate Christmas ornament coloring page. Don't forget to color the bow on top!
Trimming the Tree
This classic Christmas tree is adorned with string lights and festive ornaments.
Elf on the Shelf
This Christmas ornament coloring page features a special guest: Elf on the Shelf! Click here for more coloring pages with Santa's special scout elves.
Dove and Cardinal
With some coloring and cutting, these dove and cardinal templates turn into real-life Christmas ornaments. After assembling, simply add a string and place them on a branch.