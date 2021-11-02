6 Christmas Ornament Coloring Pages for Kids

By Nicole Harris November 02, 2021

Get kids excited for trimming the tree—and keep them entertained during winter break—with these free printable Christmas ornament coloring pages.

Two Little Mice

DOWNLOAD HERE

In this Christmas ornament coloring page, two cheerful mice pose near a round bauble. Let your child imagine how the little helpers will get it onto the tree.

Originally published on Education.com

Santa and Rudolph

Credit: Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

With garland and ornaments, this Christmas tree looks normal on first glance. But Santa and Rudolph added some unusual decorations: carrots and bowties!

Decorative Bauble

DOWNLOAD HERE

Older kids will love this intricate Christmas ornament coloring page. Don't forget to color the bow on top!

Trimming the Tree

DOWNLOAD HERE

This classic Christmas tree is adorned with string lights and festive ornaments.

Elf on the Shelf

Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong
DOWNLOAD HERE

This Christmas ornament coloring page features a special guest: Elf on the Shelf! Click here for more coloring pages with Santa's special scout elves.

Dove and Cardinal

DOWNLOAD HERE

With some coloring and cutting, these dove and cardinal templates turn into real-life Christmas ornaments. After assembling, simply add a string and place them on a branch.  

