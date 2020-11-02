7 Reindeer Coloring Pages to Print Before Christmas Eve

By Nicole Harris
November 02, 2020
Yeji Kim

Every Christmas Eve, Santa’s trusty reindeer navigate his bright red sleigh around the world to deliver all those presents. These free printable reindeer coloring pages detail their journey!

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Classic Reindeer

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

With pointy antlers and jingling sleigh bells, this adorable reindeer is ready for a holiday rendezvous. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Prancing at the North Pole

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

This happy reindeer walks through a winter wonderland in the North Pole. 

3 of 7

Trimming the Tree

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

It’s time to trim the tree! In this coloring page, Santa’s helper admires the twinkling lights. 

Advertisement

4 of 7

Santa's Sleigh

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

All aboard! Santa and his reindeer set off to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

5 of 7

Bells and Holly

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

Is this reindeer Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, or Blitzen? Let your child decide!

6 of 7

Festive Wreath

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

For this baby reindeer, a festive wreath makes for the perfect Christmas bling! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Santa's Favorite Reindeer

Credit: Yeji Kim
DOWNLOAD HERE

Don't forget to color Rudolph's shining red nose!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next