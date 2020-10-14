7 Christmas Tree Coloring Pages to Get Kids in the Holiday Spirit

By Nicole Harris
October 14, 2020
Eric Jeon

Who doesn't love trimming the tree with ornaments, garland, and sparkly lights? Prepare kids for your own fun family Christmas tree traditions with these festive coloring pages.

Unwrapping on Christmas Morning

DOWNLOAD HERE

Nothing beats the excitement of Christmas morning! In this coloring page, two children unwrap their gifts underneath a sparkling tree.

A Classic Christmas Tree

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

A five-pointed star is the finishing touch on this Christmas tree decked out with ornaments, string lights, and garland. 

A Sweet Gingerbread Touch

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Is that a gingerbread man? Looks like he's ready to celebrate with his gumdrop buttons and fancy bowtie!

A Trip to the Christmas Tree Farm

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

These three hopeful spruces are just waiting for families to bring them home for the holidays.

A Happy Reindeer Helper

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Even Santa Claus decorates a Christmas tree in the North Pole each year—with the help of his trusty reindeer, of course.

Presents Under the Tree

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

Let your kids come up with fun ideas of what's inside these wrapped presents under the tree.

Frosty and His Favorite Tree

Eric Jeon
DOWNLOAD HERE

A happy snowman adds extra holiday cheer to this Christmas tree coloring page.

