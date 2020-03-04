Christmas Printables

6 Christmas Ornament Coloring Pages for Kids
Get kids excited for trimming the tree—and keep them entertained during winter break—with these free printable Christmas ornament coloring pages.
7 Reindeer Coloring Pages to Print Before Christmas Eve
Every Christmas Eve, Santa’s trusty reindeer navigate his bright red sleigh. These free printable reindeer coloring pages detail their journey through the night skies!
7 Christmas Tree Coloring Pages to Get Kids in the Holiday Spirit
Children adore trimming the tree with ornaments, garland, and sparkly lights. Prepare them for the Christmas tradition with these fun, festive coloring pages!
7 Elf on the Shelf Inspired Coloring Pages to Get Kids Excited for Christmas
Elf on the Shelf is a beloved holiday tradition involving Santa’s Scout Elves. The elves report to the North Pole every night before Christmas, and when they return to their families in the morning, they “hide” in a different spot. Get your child excited for the festive game with seven coloring pages of the mischievous, clever characters.
7 Santa Coloring Pages to Print at Home This Holiday Season
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Whip out the markers and get kids in the holiday spirit with these free Santa Claus coloring pages.
13 Printable Christmas Coloring Pages to Get Kids in the Holiday Spirit
There's nothing quite like the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. When your kids need a moment to regroup, whip out these free printable Christmas coloring pages. They'll entertain your little ones and build excitement for Santa's arrival!