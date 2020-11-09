Oprah’s List of Favorite Things for 2020 Is Officially Here, and It Includes Some Awesome Gifts for Kids

The holidays are fast approaching, and the thing we are looking forward to the most has arrived. No, it’s not hot chocolate or Christmas carols: It’s Oprah’s annual list of her favorite things. The media maven has been sharing her holiday must-haves for years, starting in the ‘90s on her eponymous talk show. This year she took a socially-conscious approach to her highly-anticipated list by focusing on several items from small- and Black-owned businesses.
Plus, she even threw in several awesome items for kids. We especially love that she included A Kids Book About Racism by Jelani Memory. It’s part of the A Kids Book About series that covers other important topics like feminism, money, failures, anxiety, and more, in a way that kids can easily grasp. Many parents have been relying on these books heavily this year to help our children understand tough topics.
If you’re looking for a fun toy for your kids for the holidays, Oprah’s got you covered there, too. Check out these unique puzzles by Puzzle Huddle, a company that creates jigsaw puzzles for kids featuring diverse characters. Oprah included not just one puzzle from the company on her list, but four: the firefighter, astronaut, scientist, and of course, news anchor versions.
Oprah even included these fun holiday family pajamas by The Original, The Remix, The Encore. You might have seen photos of families wearing different variations of these on social media, and now you can grab a pair for your own family for the perfect holiday photo.
As far as gifts for mom go, you know Ms. Winfrey has plenty of comfy picks to choose from. We are definitely buying this luxe Ojai robe and a pair of these seamless Iconi High Waist Leggings for ourselves, and putting this Corcickle mug, Mali and Lilly Double Zip Crossbody, and these Simone I. Smith hoop earrings on our holiday wish list.
Shop some of our favorite kids’ picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things below, and check some names off your holiday gifting lists early.
To buy! A Kids Book About Racism, by Jelani Memory, $9.99; amazon.com
To buy! Future Firefighter Kids’ Jigsaw Puzzle by Puzzle Huddle, $11.96; amazon.com
To buy! The Original, The Remix, and The Encore Matching Family Buffalo Plaid Pajamas, $28-$48; amazon.com
To buy! Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug, $39.95; amazon.com