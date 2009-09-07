Modern Sexy Hair Styles for the Holidays

Why commit to short or long hair when you can have the best of both worlds? "Shoulder-skimming hair is a great compromise. It's long enough to pull back in a pony but short enough to have some lift and allure," says Gerry Leddy, senior hairstylist at Pierre Michel Salon, in New York City. Whether you want to wear your hair sleek and polished or a little wavy, start with a smoothing cream to keep frizz under control. Then use a medium-barrel brush to blow-dry hair straight or add loose waves. Mist with a light shine spray to give your hair that final glossy finish.

