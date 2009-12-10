Make-up Tips for Holiday Dazzle
Sensational Skin...in 10 Minutes!
Cover Your Bases (4 minutes): Perfectly luminous skin (no matter how much or how little makeup follows) begins with the right foundation. If your skin is in good shape and you prefer lighter coverage, opt for a tinted moisturizer. Both types are now formulated with light-reflecting particles that give the skin a subtle glow -- perfect for a special evening out. Starting from the center of your face, swipe on the base with a sponge, which delivers a light, natural finish.
We used: DuWop Revolotion Face
Correct and Conceal (3 minutes): Concealer is an utter necessity for a flawless complexion, since nothing else evens out your skin tone as well. The trick to covering under-eye imperfections -- without any cakiness -- is to dab a bit in the inner corner of your eye and blend it with a brush into your skin. For other blemishes, start with just a little concealer: You can always add more if needed. Follow with a light dusting of loose powder under your eyes and on your T-zone.
We used: AmazingCosmetics AmazingConcealer
Bring on the Bronzer (2 minutes): Summer has come and gone, but bronzer still has a place in your beauty routine -- and with good reason. Few makeup products rival a bronzer's ability to make you look vibrant and healthy. Dip a big, fluffy brush into your bronzer and graze on the areas where the sun naturally hits: nose, forehead, and chin. Don't use it all over the face, advises makeup artist Joe J. Simon, who did the makeup for this story, as it will make you look overdone.
We used: Physicians Formula Baked Bronzer in Baked Tan
Add Some Brilliance (1 minute): It wouldn't be the holidays without a little glitter, but there's an even better reason to add some glow: Glimmery highlighters make you look positively luminescent! While they come in many textures and colors, Simon recommends a pinky-gold powdered version, which flatters most skin tones and is easy to apply. Brush it on your cheekbones and under your brow bone for subtle radiance.
We used: Estee Lauder Light Snow Shimmer Face Powder
Luscious Lips...in 5 Minutes!
Plump Your Pout (30 seconds): A lip plumper gives your mouth a little extra volume that lasts for a few hours (just long enough for your festivities!) and also offers other benefits, such as hydration and sun protection. Apply it as you would a traditional lip balm, in a thin layer that covers your entire mouth, and allow it to sink in before moving on to the next step.
We used: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Plump Perfect Lip Moisture Cream SPF 30
Anchor with Liner (2 minutes): Lip liner might move in and out of fashion, but when you're seeking a defined lip with staying power, it truly is a must-have. Choose either a shade that matches your natural lip color or one that matches your lipstick. Place the pencil on your upper lip and trace (but don't exaggerate) your cupid's bow, followed by the rest of your lips' natural line; finally, color in the lips.
We used: Three Custom Color Specialists Lip Liner in Violet
Swipe Creamy Color (2 minutes): The color of the season, a beautiful mix of brown and mauve with a touch of gold, delivers just enough drama without overpowering your face. Better yet, it looks great on nearly every skin tone. Apply color, either straight from the tube or with a brush, blot with a tissue, and follow with another layer of lipstick to double the color's longevity.
We used: Bourjois Pour la Vie Lipstick in Marron Glace #61
Dab on the Shine (30 seconds): No holiday look is complete without a touch of lip gloss, particularly one with a hint of metallic. Feel free to break the rules a bit, such as by dabbing a pink gloss over a darker lip color. This accent will magically illuminate your entire face.
We used: American Beauty Pretty Glossy Luscious Lipshine in Sugar Fizz
Enchanting Eyes...in 10 Minutes!
Brush on Shadow (3 minutes): It might look very intricate, but a smoldering, sexy eye is deceptively simple to achieve. It all begins with a layer of dark powder shadow that is shiny enough to really pop. With a small shadow brush, paint the color over your entire lid. The goal: When you look straight into a mirror, you should be able to see the shadow over your lashes. Blend away any hard edges.
We used: MAC Eye Shadow in Sensualize
Define with Liner (3 minutes): Eyeliner, both on top of the lash line and beneath it, is a must for bringing your eyes into focus. Choose a pencil in a shade from the same color family as your shadow; it doesn't have to be an exact match. Outline your entire eye, keeping the color close to the lash line, and smudge away any harsh lines. A second application, while optional, does give your eyes a bit more oomph.
We used: Almay Intense i-Color Eyeliner in Brown Topaz
Boost Lashes with a Curler (2 minutes): No doubt about it, bold eye makeup calls for extravagant lashes and, experts agree, curling them is the first step. Start by positioning the curler against the base of your upper lashes and then squeeze the curler, holding for 10 seconds. Be careful not to pinch the delicate skin in this area. Release, and repeat on the lashes on the other eye.
We used: Talika Paris Mini Eyelash Curler
Top with Mascara (2 minutes): Mascara is truly special, as it takes any look -- no matter how stunning -- and makes it even more glamorous. Applying it might seem like a no-brainer, but if you take the extra time to really layer it on, paying extra attention to the tiny hairs on the inner corner, as well as the bottom lashes, you'll reap the rewards. Go for a dark shade, saving the lighter versions for more ordinary occasions.
We used: Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! 3-in-1 Mascara in Black