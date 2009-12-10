Make-up Tips for Holiday Dazzle

Bring on the Bronzer (2 minutes): Summer has come and gone, but bronzer still has a place in your beauty routine -- and with good reason. Few makeup products rival a bronzer's ability to make you look vibrant and healthy. Dip a big, fluffy brush into your bronzer and graze on the areas where the sun naturally hits: nose, forehead, and chin. Don't use it all over the face, advises makeup artist Joe J. Simon, who did the makeup for this story, as it will make you look overdone.

We used: Physicians Formula Baked Bronzer in Baked Tan

