11 Teacher Christmas Gift Ideas for 2020 They'll Appreciate Most

This holiday season, thanking educators for their service is more important than ever. From school supplies to wellness products, these gift ideas for teachers are perfect for combatting the challenges of the pandemic.

The start of the 2020-2021 school year has been tough for parents and kids. But long before the new academic year began, educators were hard at work coming up with ways to adapt everything from lesson plans to desk setups to ensure our kids could learn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers all over the country worked all summer only to enter classrooms this fall, whether virtually or in-person, to face infinite more unknowns. Needless to say, this year more than any other has taken a toll on our teachers both mentally and physically.

Image zoom Illustration by Francesca Spatola; OLIKA (1)

This holiday season, gift the people working fearlessly and tirelessly to educate our children with a present that shows you care about their health and wellness. Not only will it make them smile, but it'll also show that you understand the strain they have been under and that you appreciate all that they do in classrooms, online, in-person, and every day.

To lend a hand with your holiday shopping, we rounded up a few of our favorite Christmas gift ideas for teachers in 2020. Whatever gift you decide to give your child's educator remember the importance of a heartfelt note. This year has challenged us all like never before expressing gratitude for the ties that bind us together and help to create a caring society is the best gift money can buy.

School Supplies

Whether teaching from their own home or back in the classroom teachers always need and appreciate gifts of school supplies.

Image zoom Amazon.com Sticky Notes Classroom Value Pack Shop Here Kit them out with colorful Post-it Note products including the Post-it Notes Classroom Value Pack featuring five bright colors on 35 pads which come in a cute school bus carry case. Image zoom Amazon.com Handy Weekly Planner Shop Here To keep the teacher in your life organized pick out a Post-it Weekly Planner with spaces for different subjects. Used together with the 2 in. x 2 in notes, they can move items around easily while planning lessons. Image zoom Marie Mae Marie Mae stationery Shop Here For something special have your teachers initials monogrammed onto Marie Mae stationery products including their at-home productivity and wellness kits which feature a weekly planner, notepads, sticky notes, and an inspirational print to display on their desk.

Health and Safety

This year teacher's gifts will feature some health and safety items that wouldn't normally make it on the list at all. We care about our teachers, and we want them to be safe, so a gift of hand sanitizers or masks is smart, practical, and shows you care.

Image zoom OLIKA OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On Shop Here Try the OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On which your teacher can keep on their backpack or on their desk and which comes in a cute rounded raindrop shape design in six fun colors. Image zoom hand2mind Fashionable Face Masks by hand2mind Shop Here For masks try hand2mind which makes both reusable and disposable masks for kids and adults. Their reusable kid's masks come in cute designs including a dinosaur, tiger, or shark.

Working From Home

Many teachers will be working and teaching from home this year either due to your state's rules about back to school plans or because they have special health considerations of their own. These gifts make it a little more fun.

Image zoom Speks Speks Desk Toy Shop Here Help make their home classroom as comfortable and functional as possible by gifting them with some work from home essentials like some desk toys from Speks, makers of the best-selling magnetic desk sculptures which help to relieve stress. Image zoom HealthyLine Heating Mat from HealthyLine Shop Here To further offer relief from the stress of teaching this year and from sitting at a desk more than usual while running e-learning classes, gift your child's teacher with a versatile heating mat from HealthyLine. Their mats combine far-infrared heat therapy, photon light therapy, negative ions, and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy to relieve tension and ease sore muscles. Made with crushed natural gemstones the TAO 1818 mat is perfect for targeting specific pain points like the feet or lower back.

Wellness Gifts

This year has been hard for everyone and many of us are taking time to focus on our health and wellness needs. Help your child's teacher to regain their equilibrium and find inner peace with one of these wellness gifts.

Image zoom Shanti Bowl Tibetan Singing Bowl Shop Here Try a beautiful Tibetan singing bowl from Shanti Bowl. These handcrafted bowls are made by artisans in Tibet and offer a healing sound therapy experience. Teachers could also use them as a classroom aid for quiet time or as a musical instrument. Image zoom Komuso The Komusō Shift Shop Here To help your teacher find a moment of clarity gift them with a clever tool that helps them to develop a slower breathing technique. The Komusō Shift helps people to relax and ease anxiety by tapping into a very slow exhale which has a calming response in the nervous system. It's also as pretty as a piece of jewelry!

Skincare and Cosmetics

Image zoom Alleyoop Alleyoop Makeup Products Shop Here After months of being stuck inside and not interacting much with other people, we could all do with paying a bit more attention to our skincare and personal care routine. Alleyoop makes truly clever makeup products that cut down on space in your makeup bag and do double duty like their multitasker 4-in-1 makeup brush. They also sell gift sets and a gratitude journal to focus on the good things in life.

Just for Fun

It goes without saying this year has been full of stress and worry. Why not gather up a small group of parents and get your favorite teacher a fun gift that will make them smile and help them get around town?