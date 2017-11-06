15 Practical Stocking Stuffers Everyone Will Want—for $10 or Less
Looking for stocking stuffer gift ideas this holiday season? These 15 cheery and practical choices—all $10 or less—will delight anyone on your "nice" list.
Unicorn Lippy Pal Lip Smacker
You might be just as obsessed over this adorable and moisturizing Unicorn Lippy Pal Lip Smacker as your child.
To buy: $4; amazon.com
Disco Ball Tumbler
Anyone sipping from this festive, fun, rainbow Disco Ball Tumbler will steal the show during all your holiday celebrations.
To buy: $9; amazon.com
Burt's Bees Gift Set
Pamper your recipient with five travel size Burt's Bees favorites: Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream and Beeswax Lip Balm,
To buy: $10, amazon.com
Sherpa Socks
Give the gift of comfort and coziness this season with these adorable, fuzzy holiday socks. They're sure to put anyone in the holiday spirit.
To buy: $9; amazon.com
Holiday Scented Pencils
This five-pack of holiday-themed scented pencils adds an added element of fun to arts and crafts time. They are decorative and useful, too.
To buy: $8; amazon.com
Holiday Mad Libs
Mad Libs have been a hit amongst kids for years. Get the whole family laughing this holiday season with the Christmas Fun Mad Libs: Deluxe Stocking Stuffer Edition.
To buy: $6; amazon.com
Grump Stress Relief Putty
Our take on a gag gift has to be this Grump Stress Relief Putty. The moody kid in your life could use an energy outlet, and this playful putty is the perfect solution.
To buy: $9; amazon.com
Schylling Classic Tin Kaleidoscope
This classic tin kaleidoscope puts on a magical show that will mesmerize kids and adults alike.
To buy: $9; amazon.com
Mermaid Bath Bomb
Take bath time to the next level with this Mermaid Bath Bomb that includes surprise jewelry inside.
To buy: $10; amazon.com
Coogam Wooden Blocks Puzzle
This tangram jigsaw puzzle is a perfect, soothing activity that also challenges the brain.
To buy: $10; amazon.com
"Why You're So Awesome" Book
Tell your child all the reasons you love him or her by filling out this "Why You're So Awesome" book and sticking it in their stocking. The effect it will have on someone is priceless.
To buy: $10; barnesandnoble.com
Doxie Desk Pen
An option for the dog fanatic in your home is this cute Doxie Desk Pen. She stands up all on his own adding charm to any desk.
To buy: $6; amazon.com
Top Level
Braving the winter cold doesn't mean you have to compromise style in order to keep warm. This well-reviewed knit beanie comes in several fun colors.
To buy: $10; amazon.com
Typewriter Note Cards
Gifting boxed notes is always a good idea because they come in handy on all occasions. These sweet Typewriter Note Cards are versatile for any scenario.
To buy: $9; amazon.com
Batteries
Batteries are one of those items you most likely always need but never have on hand. This eight-pack of AA Duracell batteries will add a level of convenience to any person's life.
To buy: $8; amazon.com