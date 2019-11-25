Gifts on Amazon that Celebrate Latino Heritage
Baby: First 100 Lift-the-Flap Bilingual First Words
This colorful (and sturdy!) book is perfect for the youngest ones in your life. Each page in this board book features bright images labeled in Spanish. You then lift the flap to reveal the word in English. This approach is a key building block in early language skills, and the interactive flaps keep learners interested and entertained.
Toddler: Counting with – Contando Con Frida
This Spanish and English book is the easiest way to introduce a little one to the lauded Frida Kahlo, as well as get them going on learning numbers (both in English and in Spanish). Counting to 10, the book (from the collection of Lil’ Libros) features things that are prominent in Frida’s life—Count una casa azul (one blue house), tres flores (three flowers), and cinco retratos (five portraits).
Big Kid: Luciana, an American Girl Doll
Luciana Vega (a.k.a. Luci) is a girl who lives in America and is of Chilean descent. Luciana wants to be the first person to explore Mars. She’s bilingual and can speak both Spanish and English fluently, and misses her extended family back in Chile. Not into Luciana? The American Girl collection also includes Josefina, a Mexican girl living on a ranch in Santa Fe during the time when the area was under Mexican Rule, only a few years after Mexican independence. Each doll has their own set of books, and comes with one, as well.
Tween: Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan
This is a classic, and a classic worth reading (and gifting). This novel, set in 1930, follows Esperanza, a Mexican girl whose family loses their riches and has to immigrate to California. It’s magical and fairy-tale like, and touches on a very interesting topic in today’s climate.
Teen: Latinx Pride T-Shirt
Help them celebrate their background with this Latinx shirt that can work for any gender. It comes in a slew of different colors, so you can choose one of their liking or get plenty to pass around to all the teens (and adults) in the mix. Did we mention that it’s machine washable?
Parent: Frida Kahlo Mug
Help them wake up to good mornings (and get a caffeine fix) with this mug that features Frida Kahlo and a quote of hers in both English and Spanish. (“I never painted my dreams, I only painted my own reality.”) The bright colors should lift any spirit, and the gift box means you don’t even have to wrap it. Win.