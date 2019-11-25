Gifts on Amazon that Celebrate Latino Heritage

Luciana Vega (a.k.a. Luci) is a girl who lives in America and is of Chilean descent. Luciana wants to be the first person to explore Mars. She’s bilingual and can speak both Spanish and English fluently, and misses her extended family back in Chile. Not into Luciana? The American Girl collection also includes Josefina, a Mexican girl living on a ranch in Santa Fe during the time when the area was under Mexican Rule, only a few years after Mexican independence. Each doll has their own set of books, and comes with one, as well.