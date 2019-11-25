Gifts on Amazon that Celebrate Latino Heritage

By Samantha Leal
November 25, 2019
Courtesy of Amazon
When it comes to gift giving, it’s not always easy to find something that you know they’ll love. But these gifts that celebrate Latino culture are personalized in the best way possible. Connect even the littlest ones on your list to their Latino culture with these Amazon gift picks guaranteed to inspire.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Baby: First 100 Lift-the-Flap Bilingual First Words

Priddy Books
See Holiday Pricing on Amazon

This colorful (and sturdy!) book is perfect for the youngest ones in your life. Each page in this board book features bright images labeled in Spanish. You then lift the flap to reveal the word in English. This approach is a key building block in early language skills, and the interactive flaps keep learners interested and entertained. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Toddler: Counting with – Contando Con Frida

Lil' Libros
See Holiday Pricing on Amazon

This Spanish and English book is the easiest way to introduce a little one to the lauded Frida Kahlo, as well as get them going on learning numbers (both in English and in Spanish). Counting to 10, the book (from the collection of Lil’ Libros) features things that are prominent in Frida’s life—Count una casa azul (one blue house), tres flores (three flowers), and cinco retratos (five portraits). 

3 of 7

Big Kid: Luciana, an American Girl Doll

American Girl
See Holiday Pricing on Amazon

Luciana Vega (a.k.a. Luci) is a girl who lives in America and is of Chilean descent. Luciana wants to be the first person to explore Mars. She’s bilingual and can speak both Spanish and English fluently, and misses her extended family back in Chile. Not into Luciana? The American Girl collection also includes Josefina, a Mexican girl living on a ranch in Santa Fe during the time when the area was under Mexican Rule, only a few years after Mexican independence. Each doll has their own set of books, and comes with one, as well. 

Advertisement

4 of 7

Tween: Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan

McDougal Littell Library
See Holiday Pricing on Amazon

This is a classic, and a classic worth reading (and gifting). This novel, set in 1930, follows Esperanza, a Mexican girl whose family loses their riches and has to immigrate to California. It’s magical and fairy-tale like, and touches on a very interesting topic in today’s climate.

5 of 7

Teen: Latinx Pride T-Shirt

Latin America Unite Apparel
See Holiday Pricing on Amazon

Help them celebrate their background with this Latinx shirt that can work for any gender. It comes in a slew of different colors, so you can choose one of their liking or get plenty to pass around to all the teens (and adults) in the mix. Did we mention that it’s machine washable? 

6 of 7

Parent: Frida Kahlo Mug

Frida Kahlo Art Coffee Mug
See Holiday Pricing on Amazon

Help them wake up to good mornings (and get a caffeine fix) with this mug that features Frida Kahlo and a quote of hers in both English and Spanish. (“I never painted my dreams, I only painted my own reality.”) The bright colors should lift any spirit, and the gift box means you don’t even have to wrap it. Win. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com