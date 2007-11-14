8 Great Gifts for New Moms and Moms-to-Be
Being a new mom is one of the hardest (yet most rewarding) jobs around and a thoughtful gift during those first few days and weeks with their baby can go a long way. And no, you don’t have to wait until Mother’s Day to do it! If you’re looking to spoil a new mom in your life, we found the best gifts to shop ahead of the holidays that she will love and get some good use out of.
Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Set
New moms may find themselves having to tend to their baby right after making coffee, and this mug warmer and a ceramic mug set keeps their beverage nice and warm for when they finally have a moment to enjoy it. It also works by gravity induction, meaning it automatically turns on when a mug is placed on top and turns off when it’s removed—one less thing for moms to worry about.
Hatch Classic Pajama Set
Hatch is known for making clothes for moms that work throughout their entire pregnancy and beyond. This pajama set is made from soft, lightweight rayon, and it provides easy access to breastfeeding. The elastic waistband can easily fit above or below the belly, and you can choose the set in either blue or pink.
Ugg Coquette Slippers
Gifting a new mom a nice pair of comfortable slippers is a great way to show her you’re thinking of her. These slippers have a sheepskin inner lining that naturally wicks away moisture. The sole is rubber which provides traction so moms won’t slip when heading to the nursery for a middle-of-the-night feeding. Plus, the comfy style comes in several different colors and patterns, including pink, red, and leopard.
Mom Gold Letter Kit
This personalized jewelry set is an excellent way for mom to wear her new title with pride. The charms are made of gold plating over brass and are hypoallergenic. They easily slide onto the Bauble Bar Silk Wrap bracelet (sold separately), and moms can add their baby’s name, too.
Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit
Taking care of your body is just as important postpartum as it is during pregnancy. This self-care kit includes soaking salts, body oil, body lotion, and nipple balm. The products are made with natural ingredients like coconut oil, sea salt, shea butter, beeswax, and more.
Baby Keepsake Library
This sweet gift allows moms to chronicle and keep their baby’s firsts all in one place. The box has nine different size boxes to store things like hospital bracelets, first teeth, first shoes, sonogram pictures, and more. It comes with labels to personalize exactly what you choose to keep and folds into a compact box for easy storage.
Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Bag
This chic diaper bag comes in six neutral colors and is perfect for taking along on long trips or short errands. It also can double as a work bag, where moms can pack their pump and supplies and still have room for a 13-inch laptop and more. The tote comes with a changing pad and several pockets for all your needs, and we especially love the inner bottle pocket that keeps them upright to avoid spills.
Aura Digital Photo Frame
New moms are going to be taking a lot of pictures—like, a lot. Instead of storing photos on a smartphone where no one will see, moms can download them directly onto this frame using the Aura app. You can even give family members access to the app to download pictures, so no one ever misses a special moment.