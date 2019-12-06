17 Christmas Gifts for Mom That She Would Give Herself
From carrying the mental load to making magic for everyone in the family, moms do a ton and deserve all the sweet swag during the holiday season. Don't miss our round-up of must-have, on-trend gifts that moms would choose for herself.
kai Gift Bag
If she's into fresh, floral, pick-me-up scents, this gift bag set from kai (an exotic white flower scent featuring gardenia, jasmine, tuberose, and lily) is sure to be a hit. It includes a perfume oil, body lotion, body wash, matches, nightlight candle, and kai tank.
A.M. Thorne Silhouette Ring
A simply elegant style perfect for everyday wear, this Silhouette ring was created by jewelry designer Ashley Thorne, whose fine jewelry line is inspired by architecture and femininity.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Gift Set
Skincare aficionados will be over-the-moon for this swanky gift kit from cult fave line Drunk Elephant. It includes everything she needs for her skincare routine: a jelly cleanser (Beste), brightening vitamin C serum (C-Firma), a hydrating serum (B-Hydra), a glycolic night serum (T.L.C. Framboos), virgin marula luxury facial oil, a peptide-packed moisturizer (Protini), a sheer, natural SPF (Umbra Sheer), multivitamin eye cream (C-Tango), and a bright coral waterproof travel bag.
Printfresh Blush Fade Gratitude Velvet Journal
This serenity-inducing, light, portable Printfresh gratitude journal—complete with page prompts to inspire reflection and positivity—is a lovely choice for a meditation or journaling fan.
Gap Colorblock Scarf
Made from soft recycled yarn knit, this bright and cheerful scarf will keep her warm and feeling sunny all winter long.
Rock Grace
This wine alternative by Rock Grace is perfect for the rose quartz-loving, health-conscious mama. Infused with crystal energy, beauty-enhancing botanicals, and healing adaptogens (rhodiola, eleuthero, and schisandra berry), it looks like a dry rosé wine and has a youthful and delicate nose, hints of fresh raspberry, and floral aspects.
The Juno Studio Essential Oil Diffuser
Ciara Jones, owner of Georgia-based The Juno Studio, creates functional and stylish items, like this pretty, colorful rainbow essential oil diffuser.
Equilibria All is Calm Holiday Box
This Equilibria holiday set is an on-point pick for moms whose self-care routine features CBD (or a mom who has been curious to try it!). It includes the full-spectrum CBD brand's lavender lemongrass and cardamom rose bath bombs, calming roller, Daily Softgels, Daily Drops and Relief Cream.
Leftys Right Mind Decals
Moms want their kids' sippy cups to stand out from the crowd at daycare or on playdates, so these decals are the perfect stick. Trendy and unique, you can pick a pattern like flowers, clouds, rainbows, or stars, and customize the letters to match a child's initials. They're great for waterbottles since they are dishwasher safe, but also a fun way to customize a cell phone, ear buds, or laptop—so you should snag a few letters for mom, too.
Weatherman Travel Umbrella
Pragmatic moms will appreciate this smart, compact, high-tech umbrella that can be paired with a Weatherman Droplet Bluetooth tracker (coming soon!) to prevent it from being left behind. Plus, it's made from reinforced fiberglass plastic to defend against inverting and breaking, Teflon-coated fabric to repel water, and the canopy fights off winds up to 45 mph. The umbrella is $55—and the tracker is $25 (and coming soon!)—on WeathermanUmbrella.com.
The Sill Gift Card
For the plant-loving mama, a digital gift card from online plant store The Sill is a lovely option. Every plant from The Sill comes with simple care instructions, direct access to our team of houseplant experts, and our guarantee to be there every step of the way.
Honest Beauty Sleep Bright Holiday Gift Set
Treat her to hydrated, glowy skin with this curated trio of clean beauty must-haves from Jessica Alba's line. The collection includes Honest's Gentle Gel Cleanser, Hydrogel Cream, Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum, and Jessica’s Fave Spa Headband.
Rent the Runway Gift Card
Fashionista moms will adore a gift card to the popular service, which offers adults—and kids—unlimited rentals of designer clothing and accessories for a set price. Gift cards are available in various amounts on RenttheRunway.com.
Ann Mashburn Small Zip Pouch
Whether she needs it for on-the-go makeup (or hand sanitizer), pens, or business cards, this Ann Mashburn metallic zip pouch, featuring various compartments inside, is as chic as it is functional. It can also be used as a standalone clutch.
Sagely Naturals Relief & Recovery Bundle
Just about every mom deserves a break and a spa-like retreat from the daily grind, which is why this CBD bundle from Sagely Naturals is a sweet stocking stuffer. The Relief & Recovery CBD Cream contains essential oils of peppermint and menthol to provide cooling comfort for the skin, while the Relief & Recovery CBD capsules contain organic turmeric, which may help reduce exercise-induced inflammation.
Melissa Joy Manning RAICES Cuff
Made from recycled silver, this cuff from jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning supports a timely cause: $25 of the cost is donated to RAICES, which supports the needs of immigrants today through their crisis management, legal services, social services, and post-release and resettlement support.
Nicole Miller X Botkier Horoscope Crossbody Bag
Style-conscious and/or horoscope-obsessed moms will adore this crossbody bag by Botkier New York crafted with a unique, cosmic astrological print from Nicole Miller.