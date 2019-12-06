17 Christmas Gifts for Mom That She Would Give Herself

Moms want their kids' sippy cups to stand out from the crowd at daycare or on playdates, so these decals are the perfect stick. Trendy and unique, you can pick a pattern like flowers, clouds, rainbows, or stars, and customize the letters to match a child's initials. They're great for waterbottles since they are dishwasher safe, but also a fun way to customize a cell phone, ear buds, or laptop—so you should snag a few letters for mom, too.