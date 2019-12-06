17 Christmas Gifts for Mom That She Would Give Herself

By Maressa Brown
Updated October 20, 2020
Courtesy of Brands

From carrying the mental load to making magic for everyone in the family, moms do a ton and deserve all the sweet swag during the holiday season. Don't miss our round-up of must-have, on-trend gifts that moms would choose for herself. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

kai Gift Bag

Kai
Buy It Here

If she's into fresh, floral, pick-me-up scents, this gift bag set from kai (an exotic white flower scent featuring gardenia, jasmine, tuberose, and lily) is sure to be a hit. It includes a perfume oil, body lotion, body wash, matches, nightlight candle, and kai tank.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

A.M. Thorne Silhouette Ring

AM Thorne
Buy It Here

A simply elegant style perfect for everyday wear, this Silhouette ring was created by jewelry designer Ashley Thorne, whose fine jewelry line is inspired by architecture and femininity. 

3 of 17

Drunk Elephant The Littles Gift Set

Drunk Elephant
Buy It Here

Skincare aficionados will be over-the-moon for this swanky gift kit from cult fave line Drunk Elephant. It includes everything she needs for her skincare routine: a jelly cleanser (Beste), brightening vitamin C serum (C-Firma), a hydrating serum (B-Hydra), a glycolic night serum (T.L.C. Framboos), virgin marula luxury facial oil, a peptide-packed moisturizer (Protini), a sheer, natural SPF (Umbra Sheer), multivitamin eye cream (C-Tango), and a bright coral waterproof travel bag. 

Advertisement

4 of 17

Printfresh Blush Fade Gratitude Velvet Journal

Printfresh.com
Buy It Here

This serenity-inducing, light, portable Printfresh gratitude journal—complete with page prompts to inspire reflection and positivity—is a lovely choice for a meditation or journaling fan. 

5 of 17

Gap Colorblock Scarf

Gap
Buy It Here

Made from soft recycled yarn knit, this bright and cheerful scarf will keep her warm and feeling sunny all winter long.

6 of 17

Rock Grace

RockGrace.com
Buy It Here

This wine alternative by Rock Grace is perfect for the rose quartz-loving, health-conscious mama. Infused with crystal energy, beauty-enhancing botanicals, and healing adaptogens (rhodiola, eleuthero, and schisandra berry), it looks like a dry rosé wine and has a youthful and delicate nose, hints of fresh raspberry, and floral aspects. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

The Juno Studio Essential Oil Diffuser

theJunoStudio/Etsy
Buy It Here

Ciara Jones, owner of Georgia-based The Juno Studio, creates functional and stylish items, like this pretty, colorful rainbow essential oil diffuser. 

8 of 17

Equilibria All is Calm Holiday Box

MyEQ.com
Buy It Here

This Equilibria holiday set is an on-point pick for moms whose self-care routine features CBD (or a mom who has been curious to try it!). It includes the full-spectrum CBD brand's lavender lemongrass and cardamom rose bath bombs, calming roller, Daily Softgels, Daily Drops and Relief Cream. 

9 of 17

Leftys Right Mind Decals

Leftys Right Mind
Buy It Here

Moms want their kids' sippy cups to stand out from the crowd at daycare or on playdates, so these decals are the perfect stick. Trendy and unique, you can pick a pattern like flowers, clouds, rainbows, or stars, and customize the letters to match a child's initials. They're great for waterbottles since they are dishwasher safe, but also a fun way to customize a cell phone, ear buds, or laptop—so you should snag a few letters for mom, too. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Weatherman Travel Umbrella

Weathermanumbrella.com
Buy It Here

Pragmatic moms will appreciate this smart, compact, high-tech umbrella that can be paired with a Weatherman Droplet Bluetooth tracker (coming soon!) to prevent it from being left behind. Plus, it's made from reinforced fiberglass plastic to defend against inverting and breaking, Teflon-coated fabric to repel water, and the canopy fights off winds up to 45 mph. The umbrella is $55—and the tracker is $25 (and coming soon!)—on WeathermanUmbrella.com.

11 of 17

The Sill Gift Card

The Sill
Buy It Here

For the plant-loving mama, a digital gift card from online plant store The Sill is a lovely option. Every plant from The Sill comes with simple care instructions, direct access to our team of houseplant experts, and our guarantee to be there every step of the way. 

12 of 17

Honest Beauty Sleep Bright Holiday Gift Set

Honest Beauty
Buy It Here

Treat her to hydrated, glowy skin with this curated trio of clean beauty must-haves from Jessica Alba's line. The collection includes Honest's Gentle Gel Cleanser, Hydrogel Cream, Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum, and Jessica’s Fave Spa Headband. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Rent the Runway Gift Card

RenttheRunway.com
Buy It Here

Fashionista moms will adore a gift card to the popular service, which offers adults—and kids—unlimited rentals of designer clothing and accessories for a set price. Gift cards are available in various amounts on RenttheRunway.com.

14 of 17

Ann Mashburn Small Zip Pouch

Ann Mashburn
Buy It Here

Whether she needs it for on-the-go makeup (or hand sanitizer), pens, or business cards, this Ann Mashburn metallic zip pouch, featuring various compartments inside, is as chic as it is functional. It can also be used as a standalone clutch.

15 of 17

Sagely Naturals Relief & Recovery Bundle

Sagely Naturals
Buy It Here

Just about every mom deserves a break and a spa-like retreat from the daily grind, which is why this CBD bundle from Sagely Naturals is a sweet stocking stuffer. The Relief & Recovery CBD Cream contains essential oils of peppermint and menthol to provide cooling comfort for the skin, while the Relief & Recovery CBD capsules contain organic turmeric, which may help reduce exercise-induced inflammation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Melissa Joy Manning RAICES Cuff

MelissaJoyManning.com
Buy It Here

Made from recycled silver, this cuff from jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning supports a timely cause: $25 of the cost is donated to RAICES, which supports the needs of immigrants today through their crisis management, legal services, social services, and post-release and resettlement support.

17 of 17

Nicole Miller X Botkier Horoscope Crossbody Bag

NicoleMiller.com
Buy It Here

Style-conscious and/or horoscope-obsessed moms will adore this crossbody bag by Botkier New York crafted with a unique, cosmic astrological print from Nicole Miller. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Maressa Brown