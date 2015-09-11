Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds

Why they'll love it: Toddlers can tap into their creative side to make masterpieces—and then erase them and start all over again.

Why experts love it: "The best toys for 2-year-olds are fun and educational, like magnetic drawing boards," says Mona Amin, D.O., a pediatrician and the doctor behind @pedsdoctalk on Instagram. "Toys that require the use of fingers and hands help to develop fine motor skills."

Our pick: This toy is reminiscent of the Etch A Sketch you likely had as a child, but your kid will love the bright colors, stamps, and carrying bag that come with this one.