Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds
Adventurous, bold, curious—the twos can be anything but terrible, especially when your child has toys to stimulate their creativity and help encourage them to grow. Here, the best expert-approved toys for your 2-year-old.
Magnetic Drawing Board
Why they'll love it: Toddlers can tap into their creative side to make masterpieces—and then erase them and start all over again.
Why experts love it: "The best toys for 2-year-olds are fun and educational, like magnetic drawing boards," says Mona Amin, D.O., a pediatrician and the doctor behind @pedsdoctalk on Instagram. "Toys that require the use of fingers and hands help to develop fine motor skills."
Our pick: This toy is reminiscent of the Etch A Sketch you likely had as a child, but your kid will love the bright colors, stamps, and carrying bag that come with this one.
Puzzles
Why they'll love it: They'll feel a sense of accomplishment every time they correctly match a shape or picture.
Why experts love it: "Toys that encourage problem-solving, such as simple puzzles or shape matching, are great for 2-year-olds," says Leah Alexander, M.D., medical consultant at Mom Loves Best. "Ones that light up or make noise after performing a task or function teach cause and effect. As a bonus, toys that teach letters, numbers, shapes, and colors can help prepare a 2-year-old for preschool."
Our pick: This learning bundle combines the alphabet and counting with your child's Sesame Street favorites.
Potato Head
Why they'll love it: This is a great toy for using their imagination, playing dress up, and creating all kinds of characters.
Why experts love it: According to Leanne Sherred, a speech language pathologist and co-founder and president of Expressable, an online speech therapy service, "[It's] a perfect toy to learn the parts of the body, as well as an easy way to work on following directions: Can you put the eyes and nose on please?"
Our pick: This oversize Playskool Mr. Potato Head set has enough accessories to let your kid's imagination go wild, but is big enough to keep all items contained when play is done.
Tools
Why they'll love it: Kids feel like they're actually fixing things around the house, just like Mom and Dad.
Why experts love it: "Tool boxes and tool kits are the best because they often come with a ton of holes, allowing the children to practice using tools and screws of different size and thickness working to drill into the appropriate sized holes," says Jada Rashawn, a family concierge care advocate from Sittercity based in San Antonio.
Our pick: This VTech Drill and Learn Toolbox is colorful, and comes with a toy drill, hammer, wrench, nails, and screws. It even lights up and plays music!
Fine Motor Games
Why they'll love it: Toddlers won't realize they're learning and will just have fun playing with their cool new toy!
Why experts love it: "This [kind of] multifaceted toy works on color recognition, boosts counting and sorting skills, and even evokes conversations about the colorful hedgehog to strengthen early vocabulary," says Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed., CEO of KinderReady Inc., a Los Angeles-based education program focused on kindergarten readiness. "The spikes are grooved for easy gripping and grasping."
Our pick: This educational hedgehog toy has 12 chunky quills that are just the right size for your child's small hands. Over time, your kiddo will get better and better about fitting the quills into the hedgehog's back.
Play Kitchen
Why they'll love it: Your 2-year-old will love whipping up meals for friends and family like the "big kid" they are.
Why experts love it: Children become experts in their imagination through practice," says Anne Gillyard, CEO and creative director of educational design firm grOH! Playrooms in Washington, D.C. and an expert in early childhood development. "The first things that they practice imagining are how to be just like their caregivers, so cooking is a very simple way for them to get started."
Our pick: This Step2 play kitchen comes with 18 accessories, a stovetop burner feature, multiple cook stations for parallel play, and the cutest faux-farmhouse sink you've ever seen.
Sequence Toy
Why they'll love it: Who doesn't love ice cream?! Your kid will have hours of fun pushing this cart around the house pretending to sell ice cream to the whole family.
Why experts love it: "It encourages your child to learn how to follow directions and
boost their memory and sequencing skills," says Elizabeth Hicks, co-founder of Parenting Nerd, a site that provides advice on everything from child development to making learning fun.
Our pick: LeapFrog's Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart Deluxe will help your child learn different flavors of ice cream (colors!), plays music, and has the added bonus of being a great tool for working on communication skills.
Indoor Tunnel
Why they'll love it: Your kiddo can play hide and seek when cabin fever ultimately strikes this winter.
Why experts love it: "It's an excellent gift for a child this age because it can be combined with so much creativity to come up with new and exciting lands for your child to explore," says Brittany Ferri, Ph.D., an occupational therapist in Rochester, New York. "The possibilities are endless, plus it is excellent for building upper/lower body coordination, along with strength in the entire body."
Our pick: This indoor tunnel also includes a tent and ball pit (balls not included!) to keep your little one entertained—and to burn that energy—all afternoon long.
Blocks
Why they'll love it: Blocks allow kids to have fun and be in charge all at once.
Why experts love it: "Each time a child turns to these toys, it is a new experience," says Rebecca Mannis, Ph.D., a learning specialist and founder of Ivy Prep Learning Center. "They are basic and predictable in how they work, and the child is the change agent who can problem solve how to use those materials in a new way. Blocks especially lend themselves to crossover use and make-believe learning, whether to create a city as they do dress-ups, creating a raceway for cars, or even a maze for the family bunny. These 'construction' building toys also help kids experiment in a natural way with math concepts such as balance, height, proportion, and cause-effect. For children, play is their work and the way that they make sense of the world."
Our pick: These extra-large Melissa & Doug cardboard blocks are a twist on the classic that will give your 2-year-old an opportunity to build all sorts of new things.
Board Books
Why they'll love it: It's part of the bedtime routine, it's special one-on-one time with Mommy or Daddy—reading surely has a special place in your child's heart.
Why experts love it: "The best book for 2-year-olds is one they want to hear," says Sheelah McCaughan, children's author of Boots and The Truth About Rain. "Toddlers this age very much have already-established likes and dislikes, and even though they have years to change their minds, finding a book about their current obsession will make reading time something you all look forward to. But be sure to pick one you enjoy to read because they'll want to hear the whole book again and again. But good news: Repetition helps all kids with early literacy skills."
Our pick: The Color Monster by Anna Llenas will help your 2-year-old work through their big feelings—plus, they'll love the book's pop-ups and interactive features.
