Best Gifts for 3-Year-Olds

Why she'll love it: You may make the rules on your house, but kids love having a playhouse where they're in charge. Add some play figures, and watch your kids go to town making up scenes and stories.

Why experts love it: "Preschool kids are quick to take on pretend roles and situations, and a dollhouse lets them do this," says Adair. "It also helps build social skills." Says Briggs: "The multiple heights of a dollhouse also make it fun for more than one kid at a time."

Our pick: With 3 levels, 5 rooms, and a balcony this detailed dollhouse filled with 17 pieces of furniture is perfect for some playtime make-believe.

