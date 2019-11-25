The Best Gifts for Kids on Amazon
LEGO Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Clock Tower
Indulge their Harry Potter obsession with this building kit that features 922 pieces (woowee!). They’ll build the Hogwarts Clock Tower with three levels, including the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom and Dumbledore’s office. It comes with eight minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore, and Madame Maxime so they can act out scenes from The Goblet of Fire for as long as their heart desires. (Hours, we would assume.) Ages 9+
Monopoly Unicorns Vs. Llamas Board Game
Raise a mini entrepreneur through several rounds of Monopoly featuring their favorite adorable animals. Instead of working solo and buying properties like in the classic board game, kids can play on team unicorn or team llama and travel the board buying titles for their pets. Spend wisely: The animal with the most names wins! Ages 8+
Barbie Dreamtopia Brush 'n Sparkle Unicorn
This Barbie Dreamtopia unicorn features four different lights and sounds that are activated with a “magical” brush (or a button on the unicorn’s body). The lights show on the unicorn’s body (framed by color-rimmed stars), and the extra-long pink mane just screams to be brushed. (Not literally, of course.) Your Barbie lover will love this one, as well as any unicorn or horse fanatic. Ages 3+
Really RAD Robots: Turbo Bot Electronic Remote Control Robot with Voice Command
This Turbo Bot robot is ready to move. With a full function remote control and a “Turbo Boost” switch, this bot will take off with fun sound effects. Kids can also control him with their own voices, and Turbo Bot can actually respond as well (and even tell a joke). With crash recognition, the robot can change direction, and get himself back to playing in no time. It can also record messages that are 10 seconds long, perfect for playing pranks or sending notes to friends and family in other rooms. Ages 5+
Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Design System Build Around Town Starter Kit
This Fisher-Price kit includes 75 pieces, including wooden track pieces, links, characters, vehicles, and accessories. Your little builder can follow the directions or go their own way and build how they like—they can also link up with other Wonder Makers kits. Kids can use their imagination to create their own town again and again with easy-to-connect pieces and characters. Ages 3+
WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Puppet with Tempo Control
If you’re not on the Baby Shark train, you are now. This baby shark puppet sings “Baby Shark,” when you move the mouth, and increases tempo or slows down depending on how quickly you move. With its soft, plush fabric it’s the ideal stocking stuffer or gift for any young one on your list. Ages 2+
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy Con
Is it a splurge? Most definitely. Is it worth it? Most definitely. The Nintendo Switch is the game system right now, and you’ll certainly take the spot of #1 Adult if anyone on your list gets this. It has three modes, transforming from home console to tabletop to portable mode in a snap. Battery life depends on the game, but ranges from 5 to 9 hours of playtime. Ages 6+
Cool Maker, GO Glam Nail Stamper, Nail Studio
This nail station is a tween’s dream. Customize nails with five patterns that stamp into wet polish to create a cool effect. It comes with everything they need to customize up to 125 nails—perfect for a sleepover activity. It comes with two nail colors, and a shiny top coat to protect their look. We definitely recommend adult supervision with this one. Ages 8+
Crayola Artic Color Chemistry Set for Kids
Let’s get science-y. This chemistry set includes 50 winter science experiments, including 18 out-of-the-box experiments with supplies included, and instructions for 32 additional science activities. (Activities include making rainbow snow, designing a snow globe, and creating frost on tree decorations.) Each experiment was developed by real Crayola scientists, and includes step-by-step instructions so kids can do it themselves (with adult supervision, of course). Ages 7+