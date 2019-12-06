Best Christmas Gifts for Teens in 2019

To help bring an end to the prevalence of bullying in schools, online, and beyond, Broadway’s Mean Girls and Kind Campaign, created a collection of T-shirts that say “You Can Sit With Us," which of course pays homage to the famous line from the film while flipping the negative script to send a powerful message of inclusivity. The tees are available to purchase in theatre, as well as on Broadway's Mean Girls' website for $40. All proceeds go back to Kind Campaign to help fund their free-of-charge bullying prevention curriculums and services available to schools and girls worldwide.