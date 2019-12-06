Best Christmas Gifts for Teens in 2019
Kind Campaign x Mean Girls on Broadway T-Shirt
To help bring an end to the prevalence of bullying in schools, online, and beyond, Broadway’s Mean Girls and Kind Campaign, created a collection of T-shirts that say “You Can Sit With Us," which of course pays homage to the famous line from the film while flipping the negative script to send a powerful message of inclusivity. The tees are available to purchase in theatre, as well as on Broadway's Mean Girls' website for $40. All proceeds go back to Kind Campaign to help fund their free-of-charge bullying prevention curriculums and services available to schools and girls worldwide.
How to Draw Cool Stuff
For the teen who's interested in exploring their inner artist, this guide offers the basic principles of illustration by concentrating on easy-to-learn shapes that build into complex drawings.
Petite 'n Pretty Glow Spell 10K Shine Lip Gloss Duo
A cute stocking stuffer for tweens and teens who love makeup, this Petite 'n Pretty duo from Ulta is a set of lightweight, non-tacky 10K shine lip glosses that coat lips in shine, cushion and flavor. Bonus: The product is dermatologist- and pediatrician- approved.
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
A cool splurge for your video game- and/or Star Wars-loving kid, this Xbox bundle includes Xbox One X 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, a 1-Month trial of Xbox Game Pass for Console, and 1-Month of EA Access for $389.99 on Amazon.
Sky Organics Bath Bomb Gift Set
Teens will love to use these luxe, relaxing, super-colorful, and organic bath bombs during their self-care time.
Bluetooth Beanie Hat
If your teen needs to simultaneously stay warm and listen to their favorite playlists or podcasts, this Bluetooth-enabled beanie is a tech-savvy choice.
If they don't have one already—or maybe even if they do—give your teen the eco-conscious, stylish VSCO girl must-have: a Hydro Flask. They range from $32.95 to $99.99, depending on size and style, on Amazon.
Crosley CR8005C-GR Cruiser II Portable Battery Powered 3-Speed Turntable
Whether you have yet to introduce your teen to the bands you loved growing up or they're already big fans of vinyl, this Crosley turntable is a cool, classic choice for music-loving teens.
BP Soft & Cozy Sleepy Pajamas
This soft and snuggly PJ set available at Nordstrom includes a raglan-sleeve pullover and drawstring-waist pants.
Chloven Scrunchie Set
Want a stocking stuffer that offers massive bang for your buck? This set for less than $10 from Amazon will be a winner for your scrunchie-loving teen.
Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 Deck Builder’s Toolkit
If you want to encourage gameplay that doesn't require a video game console, this Core Set is loved by kids who are already Magic the Gathering fans and those who are just starting out.
Rustic Wood Frame Gray Felt Letter Board
Encourage self-expression with this rustic and gilded letter board for less than $25 on Amazon.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater
Another VSCO must that would make a perfect stocking stuffer: the classic, sweet-smelling pick-me-up for dehydrated skin from '90s cult classic skin care brand Mario Badescu.
Star Right Bullet Notebook Journal Set
This cool, creativity-supporting journal set is less than $20 on Amazon.
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T® Fleece Pullover
The Snap-T fleece from Patagonia is a cozy, classic look for any age group.