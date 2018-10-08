Best Christmas Gifts for New Parents
New Parent's Supply Kit
Easy grab-and-go bath and body products—like dry shampoo, lemongrass hand cream, and olive oil soap—make up this sweet kit that encourages new moms' and dads' self-care.
New Parent's Supply Kit, $45 at UncommonGoods.com
Monthly Milestone Swaddle Blanket
New parents will love this comfy, organic muslin Instagram-ready blanket that also works as a swaddler, handy nursing cover, or nursery wall hanging once they're over that 12-month mark.
Monthly Milestone Swaddle Blanket, $34 at Uncommon Goods
Wax Buffalo Pure Fragrance Roll-On
Aromatherapy can provide super-quick, in-the-moment stress relief, but sleep-deprived new parents may worry about lighting candles. The perfect fix: portable, roll-on fragrance. Candlemaker Wax Buffalo makes aromas-to-go are available in their most popular candle scents of Blood Orange, Sweet Tobacco (ideal for men), Armitage Street, Red Ferne, Into the Woods (also ideal for men), and Verona. In addition to their sweet scents, these roll-ons nourish skin, thanks to a blend of pure fragrance oil mixed with a touch of sweet almond oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil.
Wax Buffalo Pure Fragrance Roll-On, $22 at Wax-Buffalo.shopify.com
McCrea's Hand-Crafted Caramels Gift Box
For a luxe sugar fix, treat new parents to slow-cooked, handcrafted caramels from Boston-based candy purveyor McCrea's, which is known for their use of striking seasonings to create caramels with mind-bogglingly blissful flavors like Hawaiian black lava sea salt, Basil Cayenne, Curried Butternut, and Irish Coffee.
McCrea's Tall Gift Box, $54.95 at mccreascandies.com
Cashmere Spa Robe
New parents heading into the winter months are sure to love anything that keeps them snuggly and warm with their L.O., which is why Restoration Hardware's signature cashmere robe would be a beautifully generous choice.
Cashmere Spa Robe, $259 at RestorationHardware.com
Koolaburra by UGG Milo Slippers
Another must for keeping new moms cozy in the colder months: slippers, obviously. Koolaburra by UGG, made from soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur, were created to be "staycation"-ready.
Koolaburra by UGG Milo Slipper, $54.99 at Koolaburra.com
Minted Heart Snapshot Mix
So many baby pictures and nowhere to hang them? This framed heart-shaped collage is a beautiful catchall for your favorite family moments so far.
MEV Sangha Nursing Wrap
Perfect for new moms, as well as expectant ones, the versatile MEV Sangha wrap can be worn multiple different ways for nursing, or simply as a stylish, comfortable wardrobe staple.
MEV Sangha Wrap, $67 at MiaTango.com
Casper Nap Pillow
The mattress company recently released a smaller, portable version of their beloved signature pillow. Talk about a perfect pick for sleep-deprived new parents!
Casper Nap Pillow, $35 at Casper.com
Cratejoy Send Me Some Joe Subscription Box
Save new parents the trouble of going to get their own coffee by gifting them this Send Me Some Joe subscription box from Cratejoy. Plus, you'll support charity, as $3 from the box is used to support a different local cause each month. Each box contains (2) 8-ounce bags of coffee (freshly roasted and shipped from St. Thomas Roasters located just outside of Hershey, Pennsylvania), chocolates and a note about how your subscription helped improve lives of people in need.
Send Me Some Joe box, $22 for 1 box every two weeks at Cratejoy.com
Survival of the Fittest Kit
Like a First Aid Kit for fix-it projects or an outdoorsy family's future camping trip, the Survival of the Fittest Kit pulls together handy essentials all in one spot. The kit includes a fire starter, wire saw, 83" polyester rope, 6-in-1 penknife multi tool, aluminum compass, stainless steel tweezers, and 10 stainless steel safety pins.
Survival of the Fittest Kit, $24.50 at PotteryBarn.com
Spoonful of Comfort New Parent Package
Easy-to-grab and prep meals are always a welcome gift for new parents. The Spoonful of Comfort New Parent package includes a 64-oz. jar of soup (4-6 generous servings), 1/2 dozen bacci rolls, 1/2 dozen cookies (choose from chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or sugar), a ladle, and a personalized note card.
Spoonful of Comfort, New Parent Gift, starting at $69.99 on SpoonfulofComfort.com