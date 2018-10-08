Best Christmas Gifts for New Parents

Save new parents the trouble of going to get their own coffee by gifting them this Send Me Some Joe subscription box from Cratejoy. Plus, you'll support charity, as $3 from the box is used to support a different local cause each month. Each box contains (2) 8-ounce bags of coffee (freshly roasted and shipped from St. Thomas Roasters located just outside of Hershey, Pennsylvania), chocolates and a note about how your subscription helped improve lives of people in need.

Send Me Some Joe box, $22 for 1 box every two weeks at Cratejoy.com