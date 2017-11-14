Black Friday 2019: 50 of Our Favorite Early Deals on Amazon
Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals week has begun featuring sales on baby gear, toys, and, of course, electronics. From Baby Jogger strollers to LOL dolls, bibs to Frozen toys, here are the deals mom and dad won't want to miss.
If you're anything like us, you love Black Friday for its sales, but could do without the Hunger Games-like mall environment. After a Thanksgiving feast—followed by late night leftovers, natch—camping outside the mall in the wee hours of the morning just so your holiday gifts don't break the bank is hardly ideal. Which is why digital-age perks like Amazon Black Friday are more our speed—and may be yours after you get a glimpse at the exclusive deals you can bag from the comfort of your stretchy pants and couch.
Amazon just launched their Black Friday deals week, which will feature "deals of the day" and discounts on a bevy of awesome goodies from now until Black Friday, November 29. Plus: All Amazon customers can choose from more than one hundred million items that are eligible for free shipping this holiday season.
We rounded up a few of our favorite sales happening on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (while supplies last) to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping. Here's to mashed potatoes and couch potatoes, because Thanksgiving wouldn't be one without the other—even on Black Friday!
Best Black Friday Baby Deals
- 10-Pack of Upsimples Baby Bibs for $15.29 (was $17.99)
- RUVALINO Large Diaper Tote for $25.99 (was $32.99)
- Upsimples Baby Swaddle Blanket for $20.99 (was $21.99)
- Tommee Tippee Sippy Toddler Sportee Bottle 3-Pack for $8.79 (was $10.99)
- MAM Easy Start Anti-Colic Bottle, 5 oz (3-Count) for $14.99 (was 16.99)
- Munchkin Travel Car Baby Bottle Warmer for $18.99 (was $27.99)
- Up to 20% off Mustela Baby Bonding Essentials Bundle
- Eco by Naty Premium Disposable Baby Diapers for Sensitive Skin (Pack of 88) for $26.69 (was $44.98)
- Custom Catch Personalized Baby Blanket for $27.95 (was $39.95)
- 20% off Baby Jogger City Mini 2 Stroller
- Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Baby Bottle Complete Feeding & Gift Set for $59.35 (was $105.99)
- Baby Jogger Summit X3 Single Stroller for $298 (was $429.99)
Stay tuned for upcoming deals on baby items, including:
- TOGUARD 3.5 Inch 2.4GHz Wireless Video Baby Monitor
- Wall Ruler Growth Chart
- Bumkins SuperBib 3-Pack
- Shark Sherpa Blanket Blue
- 10-Pack Baby's Cute Prints Bandana Bibs Teething Feeding Bibs
Best Black Friday Electronic Deals
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Echo Sub for $109.99 (was $129.99)
- Ring Doorbell (certified refurbished) for $59.99 (was $89.99)
- Ring Doorbell 2 with an Echo Show 5 for $139 (was $288.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99 (was $129.99)
- Fire TV Stick for $34.99 (was $39.99)
Best Black Friday Home Deals
- iRobot Roomba E5 (works with Alexa) for $279 (was $379.99)
- SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Marker Bundle for $169.96 (was $199.96)
- Zinus 10″ Gel-Infused Memory Foam Hybrid Twin Mattress for $155.98 (was $172.99)
- TEMPUR-Ergo Advanced Neck Relief Pillow for $78.05 (was $98.99)
- Moer Sky Portable Juicer/Blender for $13.43 (was $15.80)
- 30% off Amazon Basics including bedding and bath, office furniture and supplies, phone accessories, kitchen electrics and housewares and luggage and travel items
Best Black Friday Toy Deals
- 30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels and other Mattel toys
- Save up to 30% on select Disney Frozen toys
- Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
- Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer
- Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House
- Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen
- Save up to 30% on select strategy games
- Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories
- Save up to 30% on select party games
Best Black Friday Clothing Deals
- Save up to 35% on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for the family
- Save up to 40% on Levi's for the family
- Save up to 50% on Lands' End clothing and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing
- Save up to 40% on Under Armour for the family
Best Black Friday Subscriptions
- New Audible members who sign up November 25 to 27 will receive a $15 Amazon gift card as a bonus and will save 53% on the first three-months of membership at $6.95 a month.
- For a limited time, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get four months of the premium music subscription service for $0.99.
- With the purchase of certain Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan will get four months free.
- Prime Video customers will save 50% off rentals or movie purchases on new releases between November 29 and December 5.
- New subscribers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
