Black Friday 2019: 50 of Our Favorite Early Deals on Amazon

If you're anything like us, you love Black Friday for its sales, but could do without the Hunger Games-like mall environment. After a Thanksgiving feast—followed by late night leftovers, natch—camping outside the mall in the wee hours of the morning just so your holiday gifts don't break the bank is hardly ideal. Which is why digital-age perks like Amazon Black Friday are more our speed—and may be yours after you get a glimpse at the exclusive deals you can bag from the comfort of your stretchy pants and couch.

Amazon just launched their Black Friday deals week, which will feature "deals of the day" and discounts on a bevy of awesome goodies from now until Black Friday, November 29. Plus: All Amazon customers can choose from more than one hundred million items that are eligible for free shipping this holiday season.

We rounded up a few of our favorite sales happening on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (while supplies last) to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping. Here's to mashed potatoes and couch potatoes, because Thanksgiving wouldn't be one without the other—even on Black Friday!

Best Black Friday Baby Deals

Best Black Friday Electronic Deals

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Best Black Friday Toy Deals

30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels and other Mattel toys

Save up to 30% on select Disney Frozen toys

Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer

Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House

Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen

Save up to 30% on select strategy games

Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories

Save up to 30% on select party games

Best Black Friday Clothing Deals

Save up to 35% on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for the family

Save up to 40% on Levi's for the family

Save up to 50% on Lands' End clothing and accessories

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing

Save up to 40% on Under Armour for the family

Best Black Friday Subscriptions

New Audible members who sign up November 25 to 27 will receive a $15 Amazon gift card as a bonus and will save 53% on the first three-months of membership at $6.95 a month.

For a limited time, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get four months of the premium music subscription service for $0.99.

With the purchase of certain Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan will get four months free.

Prime Video customers will save 50% off rentals or movie purchases on new releases between November 29 and December 5.

New subscribers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Amazon subscription services are also included in the savings.