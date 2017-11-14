Black Friday 2019: 50 of Our Favorite Early Deals on Amazon

Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals week has begun featuring sales on baby gear, toys, and, of course, electronics. From Baby Jogger strollers to LOL dolls, bibs to Frozen toys, here are the deals mom and dad won't want to miss.

By Maressa Brown
Updated November 22, 2019

If you're anything like us, you love Black Friday for its sales, but could do without the Hunger Games-like mall environment. After a Thanksgiving feast—followed by late night leftovers, natch—camping outside the mall in the wee hours of the morning just so your holiday gifts don't break the bank is hardly ideal. Which is why digital-age perks like Amazon Black Friday are more our speed—and may be yours after you get a glimpse at the exclusive deals you can bag from the comfort of your stretchy pants and couch.

Amazon just launched their Black Friday deals week, which will feature "deals of the day" and discounts on a bevy of awesome goodies from now until Black Friday, November 29. Plus: All Amazon customers can choose from more than one hundred million items that are eligible for free shipping this holiday season.

We rounded up a few of our favorite sales happening on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (while supplies last) to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping. Here's to mashed potatoes and couch potatoes, because Thanksgiving wouldn't be one without the other—even on Black Friday!

Best Black Friday Baby Deals

Stay tuned for upcoming deals on baby items, including:

Best Black Friday Electronic Deals

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Best Black Friday Toy Deals

  • 30% off Barbie, Hot Wheels and other Mattel toys
  • Save up to 30% on select Disney Frozen toys
  • Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
  • Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
  • Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer
  • Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House
  • Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen
  • Save up to 30% on select strategy games
  • Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories
  • Save up to 30% on select party games 

Best Black Friday Clothing Deals

  • Save up to 35% on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for the family
  • Save up to 40% on Levi's for the family
  • Save up to 50% on Lands' End clothing and accessories
  • Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing
  • Save up to 40% on Under Armour for the family

Best Black Friday Subscriptions

  • New Audible members who sign up November 25 to 27 will receive a $15 Amazon gift card as a bonus and will save 53% on the first three-months of membership at $6.95 a month.
  • For a limited time, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get four months of the premium music subscription service for $0.99.
  • With the purchase of certain Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan will get four months free.
  • Prime Video customers will save 50% off rentals or movie purchases on new releases between November 29 and December 5.
  • New subscribers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Amazon subscription services are also included in the savings.

Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com