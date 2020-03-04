Gifts

There's never a shortage of ideas when kids make their Santa letter. Find out what kids want for Christmas and the best gifts they can receive.

13 Best Christmas Gifts for Kids You Can Buy Online This Year
It's more important than ever that children have new things to play with. We think tried-and-true pretend play, building sets, and dolls are your best bet to help kids use their imagination and away from a screen. Everything on this list will present your child with a classic way to play, with choices at all price points and for every age. 
Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds
Adventurous, bold, curious—the twos can be anything but terrible, especially when your child has toys to stimulate their creativity and help encourage them to grow. Here, the best toys for your 2-year-old, according to experts and parents.
13 Printable Christmas Coloring Pages to Get Kids in the Holiday Spirit
There's nothing quite like the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. When your kids need a moment to regroup, whip out these free printable Christmas coloring pages. They'll entertain your little ones and build excitement for Santa's arrival!
The Best Christmas Movies for Kids
Grab the popcorn, cuddle up on the sofa, and celebrate the spirit of the holiday with these old (and new!) holiday classics.
The Best Advent Calendars for Kids and Adults to Make the Countdown to Christmas Even More Exciting
Toys, candy, and a bit of wine are just some of the novelties included in the beloved holiday tradition this year.
Oprah Just Shared Her 'Favorite Things' List for 2020, So My Holiday Shopping Is Basically Done
Shop fun gifts for the whole family—including your pets!
11 Teacher Christmas Gift Ideas for 2021 They'll Appreciate Most
This holiday season, thanking educators for their service is more important than ever. From school supplies to wellness products, these gift ideas for teachers are perfect for combatting the challenges of the pandemic and returning to in-person learning.
18 Christmas Gifts for Mom That She Would Give Herself
When it comes to handling work and home and family and everything in-between, moms are typically the ones doing it all. During the holiday season, that's all in overdrive—and that's exactly why Mom deserves something extra special, on-trend, and a little over-the-top. Click through for a selection of top gifts Mom would choose for herself.
Best Christmas Gifts for Teens in 2020
17 One-of-a-Kind Gifts for Kids to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage
The Best Gifts for Kids on Amazon
Holidays! Baby Shower! New Mom! The One Gift Lauren Conrad Would Give for Every Occasion

Build-A-Bear Workshop's Crazy Eight “ReinDEALS” Event Offers Exciting December Sales

From December 1st to December 8th you can score major Build-A-Bear deals and give back all in the spirit of the holidays.

Christmas Gifts for Parents Who Have Everything
Best Christmas Gifts for New Parents
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Coming to the U.S.
9 Totally Awesome Experience Gifts for Kids
Black Friday 2020: 50 of Our Favorite Deals on Amazon
15 Practical Stocking Stuffers Everyone Will Want—for $10 or Less
29 Personalized Gifts for Everyone On Your List
Parents Who Couldn't Get Hatchimals for Christmas May Have Dodged the "Dud" Bullet
How?! Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimal for Herself, er, Luna, for Christmas and Is Obsessed
Kids Get to Hear the Voice of the Grandpa They Lost With Unforgettable Christmas Gifts
How to Deal with Post-Holiday Gift Backlash
Green Monday Deals for Your Last-Minute Holiday Shopping
What 11 Moms Actually Want for the Holidays
Hatchimals Alert: A Shipment Will Hit Target Stores December 11
Hack the Holidays: 7 Gift-Wrapping Strategies for Busy Parents
12 Days of Deals to Help You Finally Finish Your Holiday Shopping
Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Great Kids' Books to Add to Your List
Are Unsafe Toys Being Sold Online? What You Need to Know
Can't Get a Hatchimal for Christmas? Follow This Mom's Lead and Blame It on Santa
Toys "R" Us Pulls Too-Hot Toy From Shelves After It Burst Into Flames
This Is the Hottest Holiday Toy You Probably Can't Get
How to Avoid Spending Too Much When You've Waited Too Long!
8 Shopping Games for Procrastinators
The Guide to Finding the Just-Right Gift for Everyone on Your List
12 Ways to Upgrade Your Gift-Wrapping Using Office Supplies
