Freeform has always been the go-to network for movie marathons, as Harry Potter fans know this too well. That's why we trust the TV station with all of our holiday screening needs and appreciate when they released their "25 Days Of Christmas" schedule well before the Thanksgiving turkey's been carved.

We can always count on the classics, such as Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Home Alone. But this year, Freeform is taking the lineup a step further with a brand-new movie made just for the 2019 holiday season: Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, a modern-day seasonal rom-com. Whether you're a Tim Burton fan or prefer your Santa Tim Allen-style, grab some hot chocolate and popcorn. Here is a full list of Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" schedule.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule 2019:

Sunday, December 1

7:00 a.m – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:05 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:15 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, December 2

5 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

5:30 a.m. — The Muppet Christmas Carol

9 a.m. – Wrap Battle

10 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

12:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

4:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7 p.m. – Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 3

5:30 a.m. – Santa Baby

9 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

11:40 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

2:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 4

5:30 a.m. – Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

9 a.m.– Rise of the Guardians

11 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2 p.m.– Home Alone

4:30 p.m.– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7 p.m. – Freeform’s Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, December 5

5:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

9 a.m. – Wrap Battle

10 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

4:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, December 6

5:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

11:35 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:30 p.m.– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, December 7

5 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

6 a.m. – Home Alone 3

8 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

4:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m.– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11 p.m. – Wrap Battle

Sunday, December 8

5 a.m. – Wrap Battle

6 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

8 a.m.– I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

10 a.m.– Freeform premiere of Prancer Returns

12:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:10 p.m. – Home Alone

4:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:20 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

9:25 p.m. – Shrek

11:30 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, December 9

5:30 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

9 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10 a.m. – Home Alone 3

12:10 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:20 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

2:50 p.m. – Shrek

4:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

7 p.m. – Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 10

5:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9 a.m. – Wrap Battle

10 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

12:05 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

2:10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

4:15 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 11

5:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

9 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

1:20 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6 p.m. – Freeform premiere of Same Time, Next Christmas

8 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10 p.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 12

5 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

9 a.m. – This Christmas

11:35 a.m. – Freeform premiere of The Perfect Holiday

1:35 p.m. – The Holiday

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

10 p.m. – Snow

Friday, December 13

5 a.m. – Love the Coopers

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:45 p.m. – Home Alone

7:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:55 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, December 14

5 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

7 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

12 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:55 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sunday, December 15

5 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

7:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

11:20 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:25 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

5 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

7 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

9 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:05 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:45 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

2:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7 p.m. – Good Trouble

Tuesday, December 17

5 a.m. – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

6:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

8:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

10:35 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:40 p.m. – The Holiday

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 18

5 a.m. – Prancer Returns

7 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

9:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:10 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, December 19

5:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

6:30 a.m. – Snowglobe

8:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

12:35 p.m.– The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

9 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

11 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, December 20

5 a.m. – Snow

7 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

9 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

3:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

”4:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:20 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

7:20 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2

9:25 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

5 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

5:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

7:40 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:50 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:55 a.m. – Frosty the Snowman

11:25 a.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

12:30 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2

2:35 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

5 a.m. – The Holiday

8:15 a.m. – The Santa Clause

10:25 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:20 p.m. – Home Alone

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 23

5 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

6 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

8 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

10 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:10 p.m. – Home Alone

4:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, December 24

5 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

5:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

9:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 25