Freeform Just Announced Their '25 Days of Christmas' Schedule for 2019
Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle! Here's a full list of holiday movies you won't want to miss.
Freeform has always been the go-to network for movie marathons, as Harry Potter fans know this too well. That's why we trust the TV station with all of our holiday screening needs and appreciate when they released their "25 Days Of Christmas" schedule well before the Thanksgiving turkey's been carved.
We can always count on the classics, such as Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Home Alone. But this year, Freeform is taking the lineup a step further with a brand-new movie made just for the 2019 holiday season: Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, a modern-day seasonal rom-com. Whether you're a Tim Burton fan or prefer your Santa Tim Allen-style, grab some hot chocolate and popcorn. Here is a full list of Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" schedule.
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule 2019:
Sunday, December 1
- 7:00 a.m – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 9:05 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 1:15 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
- 2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:30 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Monday, December 2
- 5 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 5:30 a.m. — The Muppet Christmas Carol
- 9 a.m. – Wrap Battle
- 10 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 12:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 2:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 4:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7 p.m. – Wrap Battle
Tuesday, December 3
- 5:30 a.m. – Santa Baby
- 9 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
- 11:40 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 12:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
- 2:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 4
- 5:30 a.m. – Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
- 9 a.m.– Rise of the Guardians
- 11 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
- 2 p.m.– Home Alone
- 4:30 p.m.– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7 p.m. – Freeform’s Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
- 10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
Thursday, December 5
- 5:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 9 a.m. – Wrap Battle
- 10 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 10:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
- 12:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 2:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 4:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 10 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
Friday, December 6
- 5:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 9 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3
- 11:35 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 1:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 6:30 p.m.– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 9:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Saturday, December 7
- 5 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
- 6 a.m. – Home Alone 3
- 8 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 10 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 12:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 2:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 4:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 8:20 p.m.– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11 p.m. – Wrap Battle
Sunday, December 8
- 5 a.m. – Wrap Battle
- 6 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
- 8 a.m.– I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- 10 a.m.– Freeform premiere of Prancer Returns
- 12:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 2:10 p.m. – Home Alone
- 4:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:20 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
- 9:25 p.m. – Shrek
- 11:30 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
Monday, December 9
- 5:30 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- 9 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10 a.m. – Home Alone 3
- 12:10 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 2:20 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 2:50 p.m. – Shrek
- 4:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
- 7 p.m. – Wrap Battle
Tuesday, December 10
- 5:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 9 a.m. – Wrap Battle
- 10 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones
- 12:05 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
- 2:10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 4:15 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 11
- 5:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
- 9 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 11:10 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 1:20 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
- 3:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6 p.m. – Freeform premiere of Same Time, Next Christmas
- 8 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10 p.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Thursday, December 12
- 5 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
- 9 a.m. – This Christmas
- 11:35 a.m. – Freeform premiere of The Perfect Holiday
- 1:35 p.m. – The Holiday
- 4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 10 p.m. – Snow
Friday, December 13
- 5 a.m. – Love the Coopers
- 10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 2:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4:45 p.m. – Home Alone
- 7:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 9:55 p.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Saturday, December 14
- 5 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- 7 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 9 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
- 12 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
- 4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 9:55 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Sunday, December 15
- 5 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 7:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 9:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
- 11:20 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 1:25 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 5:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 7:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 16
- 5 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 7 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 9 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:05 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:45 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
- 2:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 4:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 7 p.m. – Good Trouble
Tuesday, December 17
- 5 a.m. – Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- 6:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 8:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians
- 10:35 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 12:40 p.m. – The Holiday
- 3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 18
- 5 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 7 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- 9:05 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 11:10 a.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
- 1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
- 3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 10 p.m. – Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Thursday, December 19
- 5:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 6:30 a.m. – Snowglobe
- 8:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
- 10:30 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 12:35 p.m.– The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 2:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 5:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story
- 9 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
- 11 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Friday, December 20
- 5 a.m. – Snow
- 7 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- 9 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 11 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 1 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:40 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 3:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- ”4:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 5:20 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story
- 7:20 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2
- 9:25 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 9:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 21
- 5 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 5:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 7:40 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 9:50 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 10:55 a.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 11:25 a.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 12:30 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2
- 2:35 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause
- 5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 7:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 22
- 5 a.m. – The Holiday
- 8:15 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 10:25 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 2:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 5:20 p.m. – Home Alone
- 7:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 11 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, December 23
- 5 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- 6 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 8 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 10 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 12:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 2:10 p.m. – Home Alone
- 4:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Tuesday, December 24
- 5 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 5:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
- 9 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 9:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
- 11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 3:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 6:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 7:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 10 p.m. – The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 25
- 5 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 7 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 9 a.m. – The Santa Clause
- 11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
- 1:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
- 1:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 2:45 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
- 6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
