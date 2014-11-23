17 DIY Christmas Ornaments to Make With Kids

Create seasonal sleds that your child can decorate with paint and glitter.

What You'll Need

Ice-pop sticks (9 for each sled), paint and paintbrush, hot-glue gun and glue sticks, metallic chenille stems

Make It

1. Lay out 5 ice-pop sticks side by side in the shape of a sled.

2. Hot-glue 2 more ice-pop sticks across the laid-out ice-pop sticks to create crossbar supports.

3. To create the sled runners, lay an ice-pop stick on its thin edge so it rests on the crossbar supports. Hot-glue into place. Repeat with final ice-pop stick.

4. Let your child paint the sled to decorate. (Sprinkle any parts you like with glitter while the paint is still wet.)

5. Twist 2 metallic chenille stems into a horseshoe shape and hot-glue to sled runners for hanging.