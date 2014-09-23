DIY Christmas Decoration Ideas to Make with Kids
'Tis the season for crafty holiday projects that you and your little ones can make and enjoy this Christmas season.
Totally Tubular Countdown Calendar
Roll with it! Decorate toilet paper tubes for an advent calendar garland that holds little surprises for each day. Let the countdown begin!
Merry and Bright Paper Bag Wreath
Can you believe this wreath is made from painted brown grocery bags? It's festive, and it's eco-friendly.
Cards and Clothespins Wreath
Decorate your wreath with the faces of the people you love! Clip painted clothespins around a bent wire hanger, then insert the day's haul of holiday cards for all to see.
Yarn-Wrapped Pinecones
Spruce up Mother Nature with bits of leftover yarn from your craft closet. Wrap bright yarn in the crevices of a pinecone, then group in a bowl for display or tie on the top of a package as playful gift wrap.
Tissue Paper Trees
Who says it's all about red and green? Decoupage colorful tissue paper to Styrofoam cones, then wrap bits of yarn around the trees to create a minimal, modern look.
Your Christmas Angel Tree Topper
Your little one can smile down on you from the top of the tree with this personalized tree topper. Have your own angel join in the fun by finger painting the wings and making the paper plate base.
Peppermint Marbled Ornaments
This minty-fresh Christmas decoration idea uses distilled water and nail polish to achieve this cool marbled look.
Popsicle Stick Snowflakes
Snow day! Arrange craft sticks into snowflake patterns and glue into place. Paint them red or white and add some sparkle with glitter or rhinestones. Tie with a ribbon to hang in a window or display on a wall.
Mistletoe Kisses Poster
Meet me under the mistletoe: Wrap a piece of foam core for the base of this mantle Christmas decoration. Cut out a silhouette and glue to your gift-wrapped foam core and rest under the mistletoe!
Clothespin Countdown
Countdown the days until Christmas with treats, notes, and surprises clipped to each clothespin.
Yarn Art Wreath
This colorful creation will give your home a mod feel. Your kids will love wrapping yarn around the wheel and creating homemade pom-poms for a finishing touch.
Holly Napkin Rings
Deck your holiday table settings with boughs of holly. Download the holly template, cut it out of felt, and glue on some red pompom berries. No sewing required!
Pine Tree Topiary
Even better than a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, these mini pine tree topiaries are a great addition to your holiday table, mantle, or even front porch. Just stick a pine tree branch (better if you use a fake one) into a pot filled with plaster or floral foam, and wrap the base in burlap to make it look wintery and rustic.
Jingle Bell Garland
Jingle all the way with this crafty crocheted garland. Even if you're a novice when it comes to knitting needles, you can easily make this string of jingle bells. Just attach your bells to some red yarn and make about 15 slip knots between each bell. When you're done, wrap around your tree and start decorating.
Squared Away
To make this winter garland, cut out and stack a bunch of squares of felt. There's no need for the squares to be exact sizes. Then, thread dental floss through all the squares of felt and add bells to make it jingle.
Felt Petal Tree
This adorable felt tree will never shed its leaves. Layer some felt circle petals onto a foam tree form with straight pins, and add this classy craft to your holiday table or mantle.
Yarn Snowman
Make a Frosty the Snowman that will never melt away! Build your snowman by covering three Styrofoam balls with white yarn and glue them together to keep them upright. Glue bottom of snowman to a painted piece of wood.
Spruce Stuffed Stockings
Dream of a white Christmas mantle with these spruce stuffed stockings. Stamp and number some simple white stockings and attach them to twine with clothespins. Once you have your abbreviated advent calendar, hang your stockings from your mantle and stick a sprig of Christmas tree inside each to make your house smell like winter.
Bottle Candelabra
Recycle your empty wine bottles and turn them into a beautiful winter candelabra. Spray paint your bottles white and wrap them with a pretty ribbon. Hang a tag on each ribbon that has a different holiday saying like "joy," "peace," or "love."
Pom Pom Garland
Bring the winter whites to your holiday decor by stringing together some snowball-inspired white pom-poms. Pass a needle and thread through the pom-poms and separate them with natural straws to give your garland shape.
Coffee Filter Tree
Quick and easy to make, create this tree by layering a bunch of coffee filters on top of a Styrofoam tree form. You'll have to cut the centers out once you get to the base. Because the filters have a natural ruffle to them, all you need to do is add a star at the top of your tree and glue on some festive buttons or sequins as ornaments.
Acorn Ornament
Grab some acorns from your lawn before the squirrels sneak them all away for the winter. Then, use them to makes these funny-faced seasonal ornaments. Add an acorn top to some plain wood beads and attach a festive piece of yarn or string to hang.
Pom Pom Snow People
Craft these fuzzy snow people from pom-poms for a cute table display. Stick a bamboo skewer through two pom-poms and a Styrofoam ball for a head, and then, top off with a felt hat and a pipe cleaner wrapped as a scarf.