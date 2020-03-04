Decorating

Spruce up your home this season with colorful Christmas ornaments, wreaths, and trims kids can help you make, and find other clever ideas for outfitting your home for the holidays.

Most Recent

This Holiday 'Cheer Map' Shows You The Best Christmas Lights In Your Neighborhood
Is your house on the map?
Why You Should Leave Your Holiday Decorations Up Until January 19—Just Like Dolly Parton
We should all be more like Dolly.
The Most Popular Time to Put Up Holiday Decorations, According to a Recent Survey
When do you set out decor?
These Nostalgic Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Are Making a Comeback
You can find them on Ebay for more than $100, but Amazon has them for a quarter of the cost. Here’s where you can find ceramic Christmas trees in different colors, sizes, styles, and price points.
This Massive Christmas Lights Display Flashes to the 'Baby Shark' Song
The Texas locals who decorated their home put on a different themed light show every year to raise money for charity. 
Pop-Up Trees are the Latest Christmas Decorating Trend
Small-space dwellers will love these easy-to-assemble Christmas trees. They take up less storage room than a wreath!
More Decorating

Praise Be! Light Up Your Holiday Season with These Golden Girls Candles—Yes, Really
Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia are ready to light up your holiday season.
This Will Be the Best Wrapping Paper at Your Gift Exchange
Get ready to win Christmas. This fun new gift wrap comes personalized with a photo of you or a loved one.
Amazon Will Deliver a Live, 7-Foot Christmas Tree to Your Doorstep
People Who Decorate for Christmas Earlier Are Happier, According to a Psychologist
DIY Ornaments to Spruce Up Your Tree For The Holidays
Joanna Gaines' Christmas Decorations Are Worthy of the North Pole

Holiday Cookie Decorating: Mix n Match Gingerbread Family

We've got decorating ideas that will spark kids’ imaginations in sweet (and hilarious!) ways. You’ve never seen ginger-people like these!

All Decorating

How to Make a Pom-Pom Polar Bear
Tabletop Tree
Fluffy the Snowman
Countdown to Christmas: Crafts, Food and DIY Gifts
Our Best Holiday Wreaths
Fun DIY Christmas Tree Ornaments
DIY Christmas Decoration Ideas to Make with Kids
Fun Felt Projects: Holiday Wall Decoration Craft
Fun Felt Projects: Winter Forest Scene
Fun Felt Projects: Adorable Elf Craft
Merry and Bright: Fun Felt Holiday Decorations
Fun Felt Projects: Candy Castle Craft
Lovely Outdoor Holiday Decor
Jumpstart a New Holiday Tradition: 8 Fun Ideas for Trimming the Tree
Kid-Friendly Festivity
