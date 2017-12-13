DIY Ornaments to Spruce Up Your Tree For The Holidays
Best Friends for Frosting
Add a little something extra to your tree this holiday season by making these custom ornaments!
Sprinkle Ornament
Best Friends for Frosting
To make one a sweet sprinkles ornament, remove the top of a glass or plastic ornament and use a funnel to fill with sprinkles. Super glue the top closed to secure. Hang with ribbon!
Name Ornament
Best Friends for Frosting
Because customization makes everything better! To make: Add letter stickers to favorite colored ornaments to spell out a name, word, or saying. Hang with a ribbon or a pretty piece of twine.
Globe-Inspired Ornament
Best Friends for Frosting
Add a little wanderlust to the tree with a globe-inspired ornament. To make: Pour paint inside the opening of an ornament and shake to coat the sides. Glue on the lid. Coat part of the outside with spray adhesive and apply gold leaf with a paint brush. Add ribbon and hang or gift!
