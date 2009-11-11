Super Easy Ornaments
What You'll Need:
- Scissors
- Felt (red, green, and white)
- White glue
- Cotton batting
- Black marker
- 1 small and 1 medium white pom-pom
- 2 small green buttons
- Ribbon
Make It:
1. Remove metal hanging attachment from the red ball and hot-glue the silver ball in its place.
2. Cut a semicircle from red felt, about 1 1/2" x 3", and form into a cone, then glue to top of silver ball for hat.
3. Take a pinch of batting to form a beard, and glue where the two ornaments meet.
4. From felt, cut two small white circles for eyes, a tiny red semicircle for the mouth, and two green circles for buttons.
5. Draw small dots on the white circles with a black marker and glue all the elements in place.
6. Glue a small white pom-pom to the center of the face for a nose and glue small green buttons on top of the green felt circles.
7. Attach a 5" loop of ribbon to the top of the red hat with glue, then top the hat with a medium white pom-pom.
Originally published in the December 2009 issue of Parents magazine.
