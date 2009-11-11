Super Easy Ornaments

Make this simple Santa craft using a matchbox and felt and a plastic ornament.
November 11, 2009
Advertisement
Credit: Heather Weston

What You'll Need:

  • Scissors
  • Felt (red, green, and white)
  • White glue
  • Cotton batting
  • Black marker
  • 1 small and 1 medium white pom-pom
  • 2 small green buttons
  • Ribbon

Make It:

1. Remove metal hanging attachment from the red ball and hot-glue the silver ball in its place.

2. Cut a semicircle from red felt, about 1 1/2" x 3", and form into a cone, then glue to top of silver ball for hat.

3. Take a pinch of batting to form a beard, and glue where the two ornaments meet.

4. From felt, cut two small white circles for eyes, a tiny red semicircle for the mouth, and two green circles for buttons.

5. Draw small dots on the white circles with a black marker and glue all the elements in place.

6. Glue a small white pom-pom to the center of the face for a nose and glue small green buttons on top of the green felt circles.

7. Attach a 5" loop of ribbon to the top of the red hat with glue, then top the hat with a medium white pom-pom.

Originally published in the December 2009 issue of Parents magazine.

Parents Magazine

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com