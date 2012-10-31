Snowflake Tree Topper

Learn how to make a dazzling Snowflake Tree Topper.
By Helen Quinn October 31, 2012
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Francesco Lagnese

What you'll need:

  • 6 Tongue depressors
  • 15 Popsicle sticks
  • White paint
  • Paintbrush
  • White and silver yarn
  • 3 Bells
  • Tacky glue
  • Wire
  • Wire cutters

Make it:

  1. Glue 2 tongue depressors together to make a long stick; repeat 2 more times. Glue together in an asterisk shape; let dry. Glue 3 popsicle sticks together in an asterisk shape; let dry.
  2. Break 12 Popsicle sticks in half. Glue 4 halves, 2 on each side, onto the 6 ends of the asterisk at an angle. Glue small asterisk to the center of large asterisk. Paint white; let dry.
  3. Wrap entire form with yarn; tie ends on back. Glue 3 bells to the center of the snowflake.
  4. Wrap wire around one point of the snowflake to attach to the tree.

Parents Magazine

    • By Helen Quinn
    © Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com