Snowflake Tree Topper
Learn how to make a dazzling Snowflake Tree Topper.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Francesco Lagnese
What you'll need:
- 6 Tongue depressors
- 15 Popsicle sticks
- White paint
- Paintbrush
- White and silver yarn
- 3 Bells
- Tacky glue
- Wire
- Wire cutters
Make it:
- Glue 2 tongue depressors together to make a long stick; repeat 2 more times. Glue together in an asterisk shape; let dry. Glue 3 popsicle sticks together in an asterisk shape; let dry.
- Break 12 Popsicle sticks in half. Glue 4 halves, 2 on each side, onto the 6 ends of the asterisk at an angle. Glue small asterisk to the center of large asterisk. Paint white; let dry.
- Wrap entire form with yarn; tie ends on back. Glue 3 bells to the center of the snowflake.
- Wrap wire around one point of the snowflake to attach to the tree.
Parents Magazine
Comments