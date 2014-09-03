Get Snow Inspired!

September 02, 2014

These too cool crafts are a fun and easy way for kids to create their own winter wonderland. Watch these videos to learn how to make them with your child.

How to Make a Pom-Pom Polar Bear

Make a fuzzy friend in a few simple steps.

How to Make Polar Bear Ornaments

You don't need to head to the North Pole to find materials for these bear-y fun ornaments!

Stamped Snowman Card

Grandma will love receiving this adorable hand-stamped card.

How to Make Sandwich Cookie Snowglobes

Two types of cookie come together to create this kid-approved dessert.

Fluffy the Snowman

Sew cute! This little guy is easy to make using different sized pom-poms and fun add-ons.

Not-so Frosty the Snowman

These tasty candy treats are so adorable they'll make your kid's heart melt.

How-to Make Snowman Pops

Turn cookies and candy melts into creamy snowman "lollipops" that double as holiday presents for family and friends.

