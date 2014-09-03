Get Snow Inspired!
How to Make a Pom-Pom Polar Bear
These too cool crafts are a fun and easy way for kids to create their own winter wonderland. Watch these videos to learn how to make them with your child.
Make a fuzzy friend in a few simple steps.
How to Make Polar Bear Ornaments
You don't need to head to the North Pole to find materials for these bear-y fun ornaments!
Stamped Snowman Card
Grandma will love receiving this adorable hand-stamped card.
How to Make Sandwich Cookie Snowglobes
Two types of cookie come together to create this kid-approved dessert.
Fluffy the Snowman
Sew cute! This little guy is easy to make using different sized pom-poms and fun add-ons.
Not-so Frosty the Snowman
These tasty candy treats are so adorable they'll make your kid's heart melt.
How-to Make Snowman Pops
Turn cookies and candy melts into creamy snowman "lollipops" that double as holiday presents for family and friends.