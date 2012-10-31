Pasta Snowflakes

Learn how to make sparkling wagon-wheel snowflakes.
By Helen Quinn October 31, 2012
Credit: Francesco Lagnese

What you'll need

Parchment paper, white craft glue, 15 to 30 pieces of wagon-wheel pasta (mixture of large and small) per ornament, white acrylic paint, paintbrush (with bristles), glitter, adhesive-backed rhinestones, string or ribbon

Make it:

1. Working on parchment paper, glue pasta edges together into a snowflake shape; let dry. Paint white; let dry.

2. Mix glue with water at a one-to-one ratio. Paint onto pasta snowflake, then sprinkle with glitter. Let dry.

3. Attach rhinestones to a few points on snowflake. Hang with string or ribbon.

Originally published in the December 2012 issue of Parents magazine.

    • By Helen Quinn
