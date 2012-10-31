Pasta Snowflakes
Learn how to make sparkling wagon-wheel snowflakes.
What you'll need
Parchment paper, white craft glue, 15 to 30 pieces of wagon-wheel pasta (mixture of large and small) per ornament, white acrylic paint, paintbrush (with bristles), glitter, adhesive-backed rhinestones, string or ribbon
Make it:
1. Working on parchment paper, glue pasta edges together into a snowflake shape; let dry. Paint white; let dry.
2. Mix glue with water at a one-to-one ratio. Paint onto pasta snowflake, then sprinkle with glitter. Let dry.
3. Attach rhinestones to a few points on snowflake. Hang with string or ribbon.
Originally published in the December 2012 issue of Parents magazine.
