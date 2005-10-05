Gingerbread Ornament
He may look good enough to eat, but this sweet guy is really made of felt.
Materials:
- chalk
- gingerbread man template
- one sheet stiffened Eazy Felt in brown
- kid-friendly scissors
- craft glue
- 2mm white pom-poms
- scraps of rickrack and yarn
- one-hole punch
- ribbon
Directions:
- Use a piece of chalk to trace our gingerbread man template on brown felt; cut out.
- To decorate, glue on pom-poms and scraps of rickrack and yarn.
- Punch a hole at the top of the ornament, and thread a piece of ribbon through to hang.
