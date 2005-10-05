Gingerbread Ornament

He may look good enough to eat, but this sweet guy is really made of felt.
October 05, 2005
Materials:

  • chalk
  • gingerbread man template
  • one sheet stiffened Eazy Felt in brown
  • kid-friendly scissors
  • craft glue
  • 2mm white pom-poms
  • scraps of rickrack and yarn
  • one-hole punch
  • ribbon

Directions:

  1. Use a piece of chalk to trace our gingerbread man template on brown felt; cut out.
  2. To decorate, glue on pom-poms and scraps of rickrack and yarn.
  3. Punch a hole at the top of the ornament, and thread a piece of ribbon through to hang.

