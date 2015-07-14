Cut notches along the top of an extra-large box to make a cardboard castle. Add tiny knights and toy horses for hours of play. The only thing missing from this fantastic fortress is a moat.

What you'll need: 20x20x20-inch box, scissors, ruler, pencil, X-Acto knife, cutting mat, hot-glue gun, gray acrylic or tempera paint, paintbrush, 2 or 3 small cardboard boxes, red string, chenille stems, striped drinking straws, small pom-poms, felt

Make it: While box is flat, cut off the four top flaps. To cut towers at corners, draw a 6x11-inch rectangle centered at the top of each side and cut out using an X-Acto knife and cutting mat. Create a crenellated edge by making 1x1-inch notches around the top edge of the box with an X-Acto knife and cutting mat. Draw a 7-inch-tall drawbridge door, as shown, and cut so the bottom is still attached to the box. Use a pencil to poke two sets of corresponding holes on either side of the door and frame. Cut out 1-inch squares for windows where desired using an x-Acto knife and cutting mat. Assemble box and hot-glue bottom closed. Paint outside of box with two coats of gray paint and let dry. Place assembled, smaller boxes inside castle to create height and hallways for figures. Cut two 6-inch lengths of string and thread through corresponding holes on door and frame; knot to secure. To make flags, insert a chenille stem into a straw and glue a pom-pom to one end. Cut a triangular flag shape from felt and glue short side underneath pom-pom. Attach flags to the box by pushing the chenille stems through the cardboard and bending.